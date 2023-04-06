Three people injured, two critically, in crash that closed major Auckland road

Three people were injured in a crash on Wednesday evening.

Three people have been left injured, two critically, after a multi-vehicle crash closed a major Auckland road on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the crash on Mt Eden Rd, near the intersection with Peary Rd, at about 5.05pm.

Initial indications suggested there were serious injuries, and three patients were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

On Thursday morning, an Auckland District Health Board spokesperson said three people were injured in the crash.

One was in a critical condition, one was critical, but stable, and the other was in a stable condition.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the crash site had been cleared and there were no longer any diversions in place.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Debris was strewn across the road on Wednesday evening.

Peary Rd​ resident Natalija Sumich​ told Stuff on Wednesady night she saw the crash unfold.

“The car was speeding and police were chasing him when the driver crashed into parked cars. The car spun around and lost one of the doors,” she said.

“I saw so many police and fire engines blocking the street. I don’t think we have ever had a crash this bad.”