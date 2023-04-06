SH1 fully reopens after truck and trailer crash south of Blenheim

The crash, which blocked two lanes, involved a truck and trailer unit carrying 10 tonnes of grapes.

State Highway 1 near Dashwood is now fully open following a truck crash earlier today.

The crash, which blocked two lanes near Dashwood south of Blenheim, involved a truck and trailer unit carrying 10 tonnes of grapes.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the grape spill has now been cleaned up and there will be warning signs in place over the holiday weekend. He said drivers were urged to drive carefully through the crash site.

Delays are expected to continue until the congestion eases, the spokesperson said.

The crash happened south of Blenheim, at the bottom of Weld Pass, on a 45kph bend about 7.15am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the driver suffered moderate injuries.

”We had a truck and trailer on its side blocking both lanes. The load was 10 tonnes of grapes, and we were working with police and ambulance on a status three patient, he wasn’t trapped in the vehicle,” he said.

Supplied The truck and trailer was carrying 10 tonnes of grapes, with Marlborough in the middle of harvest.

In a written statement, Waka Kotahi said the incident, on the Seddon side of Weld Pass, was reported shortly before 8am and no local detours were available.

“The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash scene is cleared.”

The statement said motorists travelling between Christchurch and Blenheim should delay travel or use an inland route through Lewis Pass.

The inland route will add around two hours to travel time.