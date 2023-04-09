Person flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Cromwell

St John personnel treated three people, including one with serious injuries, at the scene of a crash near Cromwell on Sunday.

One person has been seriously injured and two others have minor injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 6 in Otago.

The incident happened on the Kawarau Gorge Rd, close to Sandflat Rd near Cromwell, at 12.41pm on Sunday.

St John sent one helicopter and two ambulances to the scene, and assessed and treated three people, a spokesperson said.

One in a serious condition was flown to Dunedin Hospital, while two with minor injuries were taken to Dunstan Hospital in Clyde.

The crash involved two vehicles, police said.

SH6 had since reopened, according to Waka Kotahi’s website.