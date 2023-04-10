Family 'feared for our life' as tornado took chunks of roof, flattened fences

Priyank Aro and his family feared for their lives when a tornado hit their suburb.

A family “feared for our life” as a tornado pummelled their suburb, toppling trees and fences, shattering windows and ripping tiles off roofs.

Ten homes have been yellow-stickered after the tornado, which hit the suburbs of Pakuranga, Golflands, East Tāmaki, Dannemora, Flat Bush, Botany and Howick.

East Tāmaki man Priyank Aro, 46, was sitting with his family on the couch on Easter Sunday when they “felt this intense noise” – as if something was “approaching very fast”.

Next thing they knew, the dining room window smashed, with glass shards flying across the room “like bullets”. The shards ripped the curtains and took chunks out of the chairs.

READ MORE:

* Artist takes 331 days to create a million marks of paint - and nearly lost it all in Auckland flood

* Cost of flood damage to Watercare’s broken network could now hit $460m

* By the numbers: Auckland flooding, Cyclone Gabrielle claims reach $2.47 billion



The family fled their home to find “the scene was really bad”, with trees and fences down.

Tiles had fallen from the roof and smashed Aro’s car windscreen.

Part of the fence had “shot off completely” and Aro’s bins had also disappeared.

However, his family was lucky and were not injured, he said.

Kim Zoleta, 25, was watching a movie at her home in East Tamaki on Sunday night when the tornado hit.

“It only lasted a few seconds. We go outside and the fence has been pulled down. The roof is damaged,” she said.

Zoleta said she and her family were still in shock on Monday.

“We’re just grateful that the ceiling didn’t fall through.”

David White/Stuff Priyank Aro surveys the damage to his car after roof tiles hurtled through the air and smashed the windscreen.

Corrugated iron roofing, tree branches and broken glass were scattered across Erne Crescent on Monday morning.

Resident Alanna Santoso, 17, had spent Easter Monday cleaning up her front yard with her family.

The tornado swept tiles off her roof, took down her back fence and left trees strewn across her family’s driveway.

“We were watching a movie and then there was this big crash.

“It was chaotic, it was covered with all the trees ... the entire fence was down,” she said.

Cottesmore Pl resident Guy Oglesby said the tornado came roaring through the bush.

Part of his roof had been damaged and there were trees down in the street.

“The noise prior to [the tornado] hitting was weirdest we ever heard.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The scene in Erne Cres, East Tāmaki, after a tornado tore through on Sunday night.

A civil defence centre had opened at the Howick Leisure Centre, at 563 Pakuranga Rd, for residents who were displaced or unable to shelter with family or friends.

Only three families had come through requesting information on Monday and the centre would close at 5pm, Auckland Emergency Management group controller Mace Ward said.

Fire and Emergency incident controller David McKeown said most of the damage reports were from homes in about 11 streets from Golflands to East Tāmaki.

Auckland Council building inspectors assessed 60-70 properties on Monday, with 10 yellow placards issued.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Trees are down on Erne Crescent.

“Occupants in the yellow placarded properties can remain in their homes but must avoid hazardous areas identified on the placard – in this case that is areas of the home affected by roof damage like loose or missing tiles,” field surveying manager Jeff Fahrensohn said.

“No red placards have been issued.”

Harry Bedi, a resident of nearby Attymon Lane, said the loud thudding noise of the tornado came through after a short period of heavy rain.

“I can’t explain it, but it was a thudding sound. It was scary,” Bedi said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Erne Cres, East Tāmaki, after a tornado struck on Sunday night.

Bedi said the thudding lasted for a few minutes.

Five fire crews responded to about 50 requests for assistance, including roofs lifted off houses and fallen trees.

There were no reports of injuries, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

Were you in the area? Do you have photos or video? Contact us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Reader photos

Alanna Santoso/Supplied More damage at Erne Cres.

Juwahn Ranjith/Supplied Damage in Coleraine Place in Botany.

Alanna Santoso/Supplied Debris and damage in Erne Cres.

Alanna Santoso/Supplied Scattered tree branches in Erne Cres.