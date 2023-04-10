Tornado strikes East Auckland; resident says it made 'scary' thudding sound

The scene in Erne Cres, East Tāmaki, after a tornado tore through on Sunday night.

A civil defence centre was opened in east Auckland on Sunday night after a reported tornado hit the East Tāmaki area, damaging homes and leaving debris strewn across roads.

The Auckland Emergency Management said residents who were displaced or unable to shelter with family or friends could head to the Howick Leisure Centre at 563 Pakuranga Road.

Overnight, firefighters helped residents to put tarpaulins over damaged roofs and attended to other minor property damage in east Auckland.

Many properties lost tiles and windows and had items damaged by falling trees.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A FENZ worker attends to a damaged roof at Erne Crescent in East TÄmaki, Auckland, on April 9, 2023. Photo: Stuff/Ricky Wilson

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller David McKeown said most of the damage reports were from homes in about 11 streets from Golflands to East Tāmaki.

Five crews responded to about 50 requests for assistance, with some people approaching the firefighters directly for help when they saw the fire trucks in their area.

Fire and Emergency NZ also deployed its Specialist Technical Rescue Tender, a Command Unit and an Incident Support Vehicle with salvage equipment.

There were no reports of injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Erne Cres, East Tāmaki, after a tornado struck on Sunday night.

Harry Bedi, resident of nearby Attymon Lane, said the loud thudding noise of the tornado came through after a short period of heavy rain.

“I can’t explain it, but it was a thudding sound. It was scary,” Bedi said.

Bedi said his house wasn’t damaged, but he was worried about the family cat that was outside, and Bedi had gone out to call to the feline after the thudding had stopped.

Bedi said the thudding lasted for a few minutes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Trees were uplifted and knocked over.

FENZ said the calls they had received calls “include roofs lifted off houses and fallen trees, mostly in an area from Flat Bush to Tāmaki”.

Auckland Emergency Management said it was aware of reports of “tornado-like weather” in East Tāmaki, which had caused damage to homes.

For Manukau, MetService has forecast rain that could be possibly heavy, with a risk of squally thunderstorms and hail.

Were you in the area? Do you have photos or video? Contact us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Damage in Erne Cres, East Tamaki.

MetService said wind could be strong in exposed places but would ease in the evening.

Power supplier Vector’s outage map did not show any houses in the area without power.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A resident says this tree on Attymon Lane was thrown 10-15 metres from its original location by the tornado. Photo: Stuff/Ricky Wilson

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Bay of Plenty, including the Coromandel.

Police said they were responding to a number of weather-related call-outs in the East Tāmaki area.

Duty Group Controller Mace Ward from the Auckland Emergency Management said the agency had been receiving updates from emergency services since the first reports of a tornado hitting the area, and had taken a precautionary approach by opening a civil defence centre.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A FENZ worker on the scene at Erne Crescent in East TÄmaki, Auckland, following a tornado strike on April 9, 2023. Photo: Stuff/Ricky Wilson

“Whether this was a tornado or not, it appears that extremely strong and tornado-like winds have caused localised havoc across east Auckland this evening.

“Emergency services are responding to call-outs for damage to homes and roofs – we don’t yet know how many people or properties are affected,” he said.

Ward advised people to allow FENZ crews to get on with their work, “so please stay away from the East Tāmaki to Botany area”.

Reader photos

Alanna Santoso/Supplied More damage at Erne Cres.

Juwahn Ranjith/Supplied Damage in Coleraine Place in Botany.

Alanna Santoso/Supplied Debris and damage in Erne Cres.

Alanna Santoso/Supplied Scattered tree branches in Erne Cres.