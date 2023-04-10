In photos: Tornado roars through east Auckland, damaging homes and downing trees

11:21, Apr 10 2023
STUFF
Naveen Pillay, who lives in Auckland's East Tamaki, surveys the damage to his street after a tornado swept through.

A tornado has pummelled east Auckland, smashing windows, hurling roof tiles across streets and ripping trees out by their roots.

East Tamaki and Flat Bush were hit hard by the tornado, which struck late on Easter Sunday.

Are you affected? Send your photos and video to aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Parts of Botany, Howick and Huntington Park also sustained damage.

READ MORE:
* Glass shot through house 'like bullets' as tornado ripped through east Auckland

There were no reports of injuries and a Civil Defence centre opened in Howick as a precaution was not needed by any residents.

On Monday, people were out boarding up windows and surveying the damage.

Debris was strewn across roads and fences had toppled in the storm.

Manju Verma, who lives on Attymon Lane in East Tamaki, said she was glad her family was out of the house when the tornado struck.

The garage had caved in, fences had been flattened and parts of the roof had been lost, she said.

Here are some of the latest photos and videos showing the tornado’s destruction.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff
Dannemora resident Manju Verma has lost part of her roof in the tornado.
The clean-up begins on Erne Cres after a tornado swept through.
David White/Stuff
The clean-up begins on Erne Cres after a tornado swept through.
Priyank Aro surveys the damage to his car after part of the roof fell on it.
David White/Stuff
Priyank Aro surveys the damage to his car after part of the roof fell on it.
A chandelier is visible through a smashed window on Erne Cres.
David White/Stuff
A chandelier is visible through a smashed window on Erne Cres.
Fences were toppled in the tornado.
David White/Stuff
Fences were toppled in the tornado.
A large palm tree was ripped out by its roots in Dannemora.
Shilpy Arora/Stuff
A large palm tree was ripped out by its roots in Dannemora.
Trees are down in Erne Crescent, East Tamaki, after a tornado ripped through.
Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff
Trees are down in Erne Crescent, East Tamaki, after a tornado ripped through.
Roof tiles litter the ground in Erne Cres.
Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff
Roof tiles litter the ground in Erne Cres.
Fences in Botany have been toppled by the tornado.
Supplied
Fences in Botany have been toppled by the tornado.
Trees have been brought down in Huntington Park.
Shilpy Arora/Stuff
Trees have been brought down in Huntington Park.
Fences have been damaged and things thrown across people’s backyards in Botany.
Stuff
Fences have been damaged and things thrown across people’s backyards in Botany.
Fences have been damaged on Attymon Lane, Dannemora.
Shilpy Arora/Stuff
Fences have been damaged on Attymon Lane, Dannemora.