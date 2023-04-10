In photos: Tornado roars through east Auckland, damaging homes and downing trees
A tornado has pummelled east Auckland, smashing windows, hurling roof tiles across streets and ripping trees out by their roots.
East Tamaki and Flat Bush were hit hard by the tornado, which struck late on Easter Sunday.
Are you affected? Send your photos and video to aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
Parts of Botany, Howick and Huntington Park also sustained damage.
READ MORE:
* Glass shot through house 'like bullets' as tornado ripped through east Auckland
There were no reports of injuries and a Civil Defence centre opened in Howick as a precaution was not needed by any residents.
On Monday, people were out boarding up windows and surveying the damage.
Debris was strewn across roads and fences had toppled in the storm.
Manju Verma, who lives on Attymon Lane in East Tamaki, said she was glad her family was out of the house when the tornado struck.
The garage had caved in, fences had been flattened and parts of the roof had been lost, she said.
Here are some of the latest photos and videos showing the tornado’s destruction.