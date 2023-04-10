In photos: Tornado roars through east Auckland, damaging homes and downing trees

Naveen Pillay, who lives in Auckland's East Tamaki, surveys the damage to his street after a tornado swept through.

A tornado has pummelled east Auckland, smashing windows, hurling roof tiles across streets and ripping trees out by their roots.

East Tamaki and Flat Bush were hit hard by the tornado, which struck late on Easter Sunday.

Parts of Botany, Howick and Huntington Park also sustained damage.

There were no reports of injuries and a Civil Defence centre opened in Howick as a precaution was not needed by any residents.

On Monday, people were out boarding up windows and surveying the damage.

Debris was strewn across roads and fences had toppled in the storm.

Manju Verma, who lives on Attymon Lane in East Tamaki, said she was glad her family was out of the house when the tornado struck.

The garage had caved in, fences had been flattened and parts of the roof had been lost, she said.

Here are some of the latest photos and videos showing the tornado’s destruction.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Dannemora resident Manju Verma has lost part of her roof in the tornado.

David White/Stuff The clean-up begins on Erne Cres after a tornado swept through.

David White/Stuff Priyank Aro surveys the damage to his car after part of the roof fell on it.

David White/Stuff A chandelier is visible through a smashed window on Erne Cres.

David White/Stuff Fences were toppled in the tornado.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff A large palm tree was ripped out by its roots in Dannemora.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Trees are down in Erne Crescent, East Tamaki, after a tornado ripped through.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Roof tiles litter the ground in Erne Cres.

Supplied Fences in Botany have been toppled by the tornado.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Trees have been brought down in Huntington Park.

Stuff Fences have been damaged and things thrown across people’s backyards in Botany.