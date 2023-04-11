Missing teen hunters on East Coast found, winched from bush by NZDF helicopter

The pair failed to return from a hunting trip in the Raukumara Ranges. (File photo)

Two teen hunters reported overdue from a hunting trip in the Raukumara Forest Park on the East Coast have been found.

The two 15-year-old boys were reported missing on Monday at 11.10am after they didn’t return after already spending one unplanned night in the bush.

However, they were found by a LandSAR search team and winched from the bush by a NZDF helicopter. shortly after midday on Tuesday.

Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Phillip Gillbanks said the two appeared to be uninjured but were currently being assessed.

“We would like to remind people to always prepare for any eventuality when venturing into the outdoors,” Gillbanks said.

“NZ conditions and terrain can be unforgiving, and it pays to always have the necessary clothing and equipment to spend a night in the bush regardless of your intentions. “

A Defence Force helicopter and a search dog were deployed in the “extensive search” which included Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers from Whakatane, Tauranga and Rotorua.

The search was suspended on Monday night but resumed on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Conservation’s website, Raukumara Forest Park is one of the “least developed or visited” tracts of bush in the North Island.

It described the land as being “steep and unforgiving”, covering 115,000 hectares of extremely remote, bush-clad land.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The Raukumara Ranges are on the East Coast of the North Island.

“Hunters should be experienced, fit and capable in the outdoors and be prepared for sudden weather changes including rapidly rising water levels in rivers and streams.”

There were no marked tracks within the park, which had three back country huts scattered within it, the website said.

Deer, pigs, feral cattle and goats could be hunted within the park.