Tornado leaves 3.5-kilometre path of destruction

Kenny Cripps at his Petra Way, Upper Moutere property on Easter Monday after a tornado toppled a tree into the corner of his hourse, and picked up a dog cage from the side of the house, dumping it on the front lawn. (The dog was not inside).

A tornado that blasted a 200-metre wide path for 3.5 kilometres through rural Tasman left more than 20 houses damaged in its wake, authorities say.

At Petra Way in Upper Moutere, where the tornado cut through a number of properties around 1.20pm on Easter Monday, Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Paul Manson said on Tuesday that about 22 homes were badly affected in the area.

“It’s quite significant the further out we go,” Manson said. He said it was “extremely lucky that no one was hurt” and the priority was ensuring the welfare of people

Tasman District Council recovery officer Richard Kirby said the council’s property assessment team was still working through the affected properties but there was at least one red stickered home with more likely.

READ MORE:

* 'Unbelievable': Tornado tears through Tasman region leaving path of destruction

* Roofs lift off homes as tornado and thunderstorms tear through Tasman region

* Family 'feared for our life' as tornado took chunks of roof, flattened fences



BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tasman District Council and FENZ staff meet at a command centre set up in Petra Way, Upper Moutere on Tuesday.

Kirby said it was too soon to tell the economic impact on the region from damage to forestry and agriculture. That picture would emerge in the coming days.

The tornado was part of a short and violent series of thunderstorms that struck Nelson and Tasman on Monday afternoon, felling trees, cutting power and bringing an intense burst of rain, thunder and lightning.

Manson said the community in the tornado-affected area had rallied around each other.“The community have been absolutely fantastic. Neighbours helping neighbours … we just can’t actually hope for better.”

Petra Way resident Kenny Cripps said on Monday he received the news of the tornado from his wife, who was hysterical as she told him how the road was ripped up, roofs were gone and trees had been uprooted.

“[I] couldn’t believe it really, it’s just something you just don’t think could happen, something on telly that’s it,” Cripps said.

“With the tree through the roof there and with the tornado coming through the road it just picked up all the tar seal and then just hit my house like a machine gun.”

He and others from the street helped to put up tarpaulins as makeshift roofs.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Neighbours put a tarpaulin on the roof of a damaged Petra Way home on Monday.

Fenz said on Monday afternoon that roofs had been partially or fully lifted on many properties, while others had been affected by falling trees or powerlines being down.

“Additionally, a tree fell onto a car with a person inside in Māpua, but the person was able to get out of the car without requiring assistance and reported only minor abrasions.

”There has also been a report of a tree falling onto power lines, as well as a tree falling across a driveway.”

On nearby Westdale Rd, Richelle Petersen's husband had felt the weather coming.

“[He said he] felt a change coming like a drop in temperature, then something strong was coming - you could just feel it.”

He shouted for the family to run to the garage. With a house full of large windows the garage seemed the safest place. Petersen ran to tell her son to get out of the shower.

The noise was "deafening", Petersen said.

"It was just loud, loud wind, and rain. It felt like the windows were going to explode, the glass moved three inches."

Also on Westdale Rd, Keith Hay described “horizontal, violent rain”.

Pine needles, ripped from the trees on the nearby forestry block, hit his windows with force. “Ping, ping, ping - like stones,” Hay said.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning and severe thunderstorm watch for the area at 12.47pm on Monday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Trees ripped up in the wake of a tornado in Upper Moutere.

Travellers on State Highway 60 between Mōtueka and Richmond also experienced delays on Easter Monday as fallen trees meant Waka Kotahi had to put in traffic management while they were cleared.

The severe weather caused power outages across Upper and Lower Moutere, Richmond, Māpua, Takaka, Rīwaka and surrounding areas. The largest faults had been in Golden Bay and Mōtueka, but most properties had power restored later on Monday.