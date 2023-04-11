Head of HR at MediaWorks to take 'career break' following Today FM collapse

Today FM has been officially removed from its frequency.

The head of human resources at MediaWorks has announced that she will be taking a “career break” less than two weeks after the public collapse of the company’s radio programme Today FM.

In an internal update that was sent to all MediaWorks employees, interim CEO Wendy Palmer announced that chief people officer, Paula Williams, had resigned and would be leaving the company on April 21.

“Paula is taking a career break to travel overseas to spend time with her UK family before embarking on her next career challenge later this year,” Palmer said.

The memo said that Williams had joined MediaWorks in 2021 and had focused on “embedding [MediaWorks] with company purpose, values and workplace policies to ensure we have a healthy and safe culture”.

READ MORE:

* 'This station is no longer Today FM': MediaWorks radio station transmits last words

* MediaWorks' board breaks silence over Today FM closure, takes swipe over final broadcast

* Gone by lunchtime: The story of the last 24 hours at Today FM



Palmer added that the business will take the opportunity to “review the leadership and reporting line” of the HR team.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The head of HR at Mediaworks, Paula Williams, is leaving the company.

The memo was also used to announce the creation of a “newly created executive role of Outdoor Director”.

Brad Morgan is set to take on the role “immediately” and will focus on “the importance of out of home to MediaWorks’ future strategy”.

The two changes to the company’s executive team come just 12 days after Today FM was abruptly pulled off-air mid-show.

On March 30, Today FM presenters revealed to listeners that the station was being closed down.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mediaworks’ Today FM was abruptly pulled off-air following an emergency company-wide meeting to discuss the show’s future.

Presenter Duncan Garner called the decision to pull the show “betrayal”, while fellow presenter Tova O’Brien said that MediaWorks had “f..... us”.

The pair thanked listeners for all the “love and support” they had received before they were pulled from the air, with music replacing Garner’s morning show.