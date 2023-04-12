Knife dropped from 5th floor onto firefighters, 'could've killed' them

Firefighters responding to a callout on Tuesday evening had a knife thrown at them. (File photo)

A knife dropped from the fifth floor of an Auckland building “could’ve killed” firefighters responding to an alarm, the union says.

Firefighters went to a Day St address on Tuesday evening to check out an alarm that went off.

It turned out to be a false alarm.

But as the pair were packing the truck back up, a knife was dropped on them from five stories above, narrowly missing them by just 30cm and landing in between them, New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union Auckland secretary Martin Campbell said.

READ MORE:

* Firefighters had to 'beg, borrow and steal' kit during Auckland floods - union

* 11 fire stations in Auckland closed or short staffed on Saturday

* Papakura scrap yard fire: Auckland's aerial appliance fleet 'in crisis' – union



“If it had hit one of our guys, it could have killed him.”

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Campbell said it was part of an increase in physical and verbal abuse that firefighters were facing on the frontline.

Many encounters seemed to include either alcohol or drugs, he said, and it only got worse when the sun went down.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Clark Townsley of the NZPFU say there is a total disconnect between FENZ senior management and the firefighters on the ground. (Video first published August 2022.)

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had received reports of a knife being thrown at firefighters.

A knife was hurled at them and landed between two staff members, but no-one was injured, they said.

Police said they went to the scene and spoke to those involved.