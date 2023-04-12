Tough rules put in place for drone deliveries over Huntly

Huntly has been picked as the site for New Zealand’s first drone delivery service.

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed strict conditions on SkyDrop’s drone delivery operations in Huntly, as the company gears up for lift off in the Waikato.

SkyDrop is the first company in New Zealand to gain approval from the CAA to launch regular “store-to-door” drone deliveries, beginning with pizza, from its hub in Huntly.

However, some of the restrictions state that the drones are not allowed to fly at night, or above 400ft (122m).

SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) founder and chief executive Matthew Sweeny said after years of extensive testing in the United States and New Zealand, SkyDrop would take to the skies above Huntly, “in the next couple of months”.

Its drones operate autonomously from a central hub, and are monitored by a human controller in case something goes wrong.

They are also fitted with a parachute and can make a 10km round trip carrying up to 3.5kg payload from its hub to your front door.

The CAA said it had imposed strict conditions on drone operations in Huntly after approving SkyDrop’s Part 102 Unmanned Air Operators Certificate back in 2016.

“This includes approvals to fly over people and beyond visual line of sight,” the CAA’s engagement, education and communications manager Mike Richards said.

Richards also confirmed that SkyDrop was the first organisation in New Zealand to commence commercial delivery of consumer goods.

“Sky Drop’s intended operations underwent a careful, bespoke risk-assessment before gaining approval, and it has been a phased process.

“They can currently conduct these approved delivery operations during daylight hours, within the geographical area of Huntly, below 400ft (122m).”

He said the CAA were happy with SkyDrop’s “purpose-built unmanned aircraft with a parachute recovery system” which had been developed and tested over several years.

Waikato Times SkyDrop’s drones are fitted with parachutes and can carry up to 3.5kg on a 10km round trip.

A Waikato District Council spokesperson said it had not received a resource consent application from the company for any land use activity, including an activity involving the use of drones.

”While council has requirements for use of a drone on council reserves under the General Policies Reserves Management Plan, we do not anticipate that the activity described will trigger these requirements.”

Waikato district mayor Jacqui Church said Huntly was a key town in the Waikato district and “is at the beating heart of the golden triangle of New Zealand’s economy”.

“[Huntly] is well-placed between Hamilton and Auckland, so we are not surprised that it has been chosen as the location for the roll-out of this new technology.”

But, she said she was not sure how informed locals were about the project.

“This is perhaps a missed opportunity to engage with an amazing community and board who will no doubt be curious as to what is planned, when, where and how.”

She said some may have concerns around drone use near their properties.

Church said the council were “very welcoming” to businesses making a positive impact in the region and, “I am sure I speak for most of the Huntly residents when I say, 'where do we sign up for our free slice of pizza?’.”