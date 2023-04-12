Mayor Wayne Brown and Auckland Council's emergency declaration 'came too late' - flood report

Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

During Auckland’s worst ever rainfall event, Mayor Wayne Brown and Auckland Council declared a state of emergency “too late” to reassure the public.

The findings of an independent review into Auckland Council’s response to the devastating January floods were released on Wednesday.

Former police commissioner Mike Bush, the head of the independent review panel, presented key findings of the report at a stand-up in Auckland CBD.

Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged in the Auckland Anniversary floods and four people died.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was criticised for a perceived delay in declaring a state of emergency as the floodwaters rose on the afternoon of Friday, January 27.

He eventually did so at 9.27pm. However, it was not publicly announced until nearly an hour later.

It later emerged Brown had messaged a group of friends complaining he would not be able to play tennis with them over Auckland Anniversary weekend as he had to “deal with media drongos” over the flooding.

Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown announced the review in January. It was originally meant to be released in early March. (File photo)

Brown announced the review days later, saying some communications put out during the flood – “including mine and my office” – were “not good enough”.

“We want recommendations for improvement and we will act on them.”

Later, when extending the region’s state of emergency, he went further.

“I dropped the ball on Friday, I was too slow to be seen,” he said, “the communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry.”

However, despite the report making clear that Aucklanders needed more visible leadership from council, the mayor was not at Wednesday’s press conference. His staff told Stuff he was “not available” for interviews.

Rupinder Banger/Supplied Homes were underwater during the Auckland Anniversary floods.

Instead in a statement, Brown said he accepted the findings of the review and would work to ensure the recommendations were addressed.

“I have acknowledged that I dropped the ball that night – the communications weren’t fast enough, and I was too slow to be seen. I stand by my previous apology to Aucklanders,” Brown said.

“I want Aucklanders to know that I am focused on making sure that we all do better.”

Brown’s statement also acknowledged he “campaigned on a promise to fix Auckland” in his bid to become mayor.

The review findings were originally meant to be released on March 6 but were delayed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The review team has been looking at the response over the first 24 to 48 hours of the major weather event.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mike Bush addresses media regarding his review into the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding.

The review found much of the damage from the flood was already done while Auckland Council’s first virtual meeting over the incident took place.

It found the declaration of a state of emergency came too late to provide Aucklanders with timely advice.

It was also found the council’s emergency management system wasn’t prepared for an event of the magnitude and speed of the flood.

The review stated there were “gaps in preparedness” known to key council decision makers since 2016 but they remained as works in progress at the time of the flood.

"Almost all respondents to this review felt that public messaging over the first 48 hours of the emergency was inadequate.

“Multiple channels were not well deployed, timeliness was poor and communications content was light, there was little utilisation of mainstream media, as lifeline utilities, to amplify critical safety messages.”

The review team said early messaging by council “lacked empathy” to assuage people’s fears and show sympathy and support for those affected by loss of life and property.

"On the critical night and during the night-time hours of Auckland’s worst ever rainfall event, information was insufficient to either inform or reassure the public.

“Emergency preparation is a critical statutory function for local government. Briefing and provision of information to a mayor cannot be dependent on the quality of the political or working relationships within a Council.”

The review team said they expected the mayor and his staff to demand more information and ask probing questions of council leadership and the Auckland Emergency Management team earlier and more extensively than they did.

In response, Brown said he accepted he should’ve been more assertive in demanding information and he “assumed” systems were better than they were.

The review did laud the efforts of emergency service workers in dealing with the crisis, hailing them “the true heroes of this event”.

“Nor should these findings be taken as criticism of partner agencies or first responders. The latter, along with community leaders, volunteers and the many ordinary Aucklanders who did extraordinary things to help their fellow citizens, were the true heroes of this event,” the report said.

Local Government and Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty declined to comment on the review findings.

The review stated that the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) advised Auckland Emergency Management to declare a local state of emergency before sunset, and repeatedly pushed Auckland's leaders to communicate more frequently with the public.

McAnulty said it would "not be appropriate at this stage to comment on specific findings", as the Government was looking into commissioning its own review of the January flood and Cyclone Gabrielle responses.

He said Nema staff were interviewed for Bush's review.

"Nema advises me it will review the findings, and seek to identify anything that are relevant to its own or wider system arrangements," he said.