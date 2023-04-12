Gang member arrested after Defence Force blew up explosive at West Auckland home

A police operation was carried out in West Auckland on Wednesday.

A senior patched gang member and another person have been arrested after a police search in West Auckland which involved the Defence Force blowing up a “hazardous” item.

Officers descended on Red Hills Rd, Massey, early on Wednesday morning to carry out a search warrant which had now resulted in the two arrests.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said it was part of police’s Operation Cobalt, which looks to disrupt organised crime, and the property was “associated” with a senior patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang.

“Police found a stick of gelignite (an explosive substance), ammunition, cannabis, and a piece of equipment which appears to be used to copy or manufacture forged security cards or similar.

“As a safety precaution the search was paused for a brief period of time so the Defence Force’s explosive ordinance disposal team could safely dispose of the gelignite.”

The Defence Force said the explosive ordnance disposal team “responded to a request for assistance” from the police.

“The item was investigated and discovered to be hazardous and was subsequently disposed of by controlled demolition.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at an address on Red Hills Rd in Massey on Wednesday morning.

A Red Hills Rd resident said he heard a “big explosion” after 10am.

“I’m still shaking, my wife is still shaking,” he said.

Schmid said two men had been charged with possession of an explosive and further drugs charges.

The 61-year-old man, who was a senior-patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang, and a 48-year-old man associated to the same gang are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday.

Investigations will continue following Wednesday’s search warrant, Schmid said, and police couldn’t rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result.