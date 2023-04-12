Fatal crash on SH1 near Foxton Golf Club

Scene of the crash, north of Foxton, on State Highway 1 today.

A person has died at the scene of a crash near the Foxton Golf Club early on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash on State Highway 1, near Wall Rd, involving a truck and two other vehicles, was reported to police at around 12.15pm.

Just after 3pm, police confirmed a person had died. Another person suffered “minor injuries”.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended, and a patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

A police media spokesperson said the road had been closed while emergency services responded to the crash. Diversions remained in place several hours afterwards at Paranui and Wall roads.

“Traffic management is being put in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”