Police called to serious crash near Foxton Golf Club
Emergency services have been called to a serious crash near the Foxton Golf Club.
A police media spokesperson said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Wall Rd, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.
A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the crash.
St John transported a patient to Palmerston North Hospital in moderate condition.
A police media spokesperson said the road had been closed while emergency services respond.
“Traffic management is being put in place.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
A Natural Bark and Compost staff member said the road was closed from Motuiti Rd northwards.
More to come.