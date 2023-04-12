Police called to serious crash near Foxton Golf Club

Scene of the crash, north of Foxton, State Highway 1.

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash near the Foxton Golf Club.

A police media spokesperson said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Wall Rd, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the crash.

St John transported a patient to Palmerston North Hospital in moderate condition.

A police media spokesperson said the road had been closed while emergency services respond.

“Traffic management is being put in place.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A Natural Bark and Compost staff member said the road was closed from Motuiti Rd northwards.

More to come.