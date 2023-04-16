Māngere mum faces crippling debt after flooding ruins her state house

Jayde Jones had no idea her Kāinga Ora home was built on a flood plain - now, she's on the hook for thousands to replace her destroyed belongings.

A mother of four has been plunged further into debt after her government-provided home was ruined in the Auckland floods.

Jayde Jones’s Kāinga Ora home was built on a flood plain, and lifted off its foundations when a historic deluge swept across the city.

Jones believes the state housing agency should pay to replace her belongings; Kāinga Ora says that’s the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

MSD coughed up just $500, and while Work and Income did provide another $6000, that’s money Jones will have to pay back – adding to her already sizeable Work and Income debts.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Māngere resident Jayde Jones with her sons Cassius, 6, and Dallin, 5 months.

‘Get out, get out’

Jones was at home in Māngere West as Auckland’s largest-ever rainstorm fell in late January; mid-deluge, she was shocked to realise her hallway was sloping.

“Then I heard the neighbour yelling ‘get out, get out, your house is leaning forward’.”

By the time Jones gathered her three youngest children to the front door, the water had reached waist height, and she waded into the street with her 2-month-old, 2-year-old and 6-year-old.

Jones hasn’t been allowed back into her home since, and lost nearly all of her belongings.

Sitting in an emergency accommodation hotel room, she had difficult choices to make: which of the daily essentials she could afford to replace, and how she was going to pay for it.

Jones said she was desperate; left with no other choice, she agreed to take out a substantial Work and Income loan – it was either that or having her children eat and sleep on a bare floor.

On a hotel notepad, Jones signed a hand-scrawled document declaring she would be able to afford the repayments out of her benefit.

She already owed MSD more than $27,000 after being penalised for picking up work two years ago that meant she had to repay part of her benefit; once the flood-related costs were added her total debt swelled to just over $33,000.

Now, Jones said, she’s “just getting by”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jones’s former Kāinga Ora home sits red-stickered and barricaded, with her destroyed belongings inside.

Who’s responsible?

Kāinga Ora regional director Angela Pearce said she understood it had been a stressful time for Jones, but responsiblity for replacing damaged goods fell to MSD, not the housing agency.

MSD’s regional commissioner Mark Goldsmith said he “sympathised”, but that there were legislated limits to the amount the ministry could pay in Civil Defence grants.

He said MSD had paid out a total of $18 million to 32,556 people affected by floods in Auckland. Jones received $500, and the remainder was made debt.

“We have a legislative duty to undertake all reasonably practicable steps to recover debt, with discretion available only in determining the method and rate of recovery,” Goldsmith said.

Jones said she has been left with the impression that both agencies believed her hardship was her fault because she didn’t have contents insurance.

”I just never thought anything like this would happen,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Several Kāinga Ora houses in Māngere West were red-stickered following the Auckland floods.

Kāinga Ora offered to pay her an additional $500, but Jones objected to the terms and conditions of an agreement that would absolve the agency of responsibility for any further costs related to her resettlement.

“I told them I’m not signing that. That’s only a week’s worth of groceries.”

Kāinga Ora’s Angela Pearce disputed that the agreement was a “settlement”. She said Jones had also been refunded $1,037 in rent she would have otherwise paid for the flooded derelict home.

In Jones’s view that was the bare minimum.

“I just want Kāinga Ora to be liable and come to the party after the four of us lost our home and belongings. I think they do have some responsibility in this.”

A Stuff investigation revealed in February that Auckland Council had granted resource consent for 9920 houses in flood plains since 2016, including Kainga Ora’s “new builds” in Māngere West.

Te Ararata stream flows down the middle of the development where Jones lived, while the suburb of Māngere is among the lowest-lying land in Auckland.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Residents in Māngere Bridge clean up after their homes were flooded.

Kāinga Ora deputy chief executive Caroline Butterworth previously said the development included storm water basins and new pipes to account for a one-in-100-year storm, but the January flooding exceeded that capacity.

Lara Dolan, chief executive of the Māngere Budgeting Services Trust, said Jones wasn’t the only one to wind up in financial hardship due to Work and Income debts.

“Lots of our clients find that by the time they’ve paid for rent, bills and food, they don’t have enough to make their debt repayments, and therefore they get themselves further into debt traps.”

Dolan said that the budgeting trust had been supporting 30% more clients following the floods, compared to last year.

She said any additional debt meant more money was paid into the debt and less went towards necessities like feeding tamariki.

She urged anyone who found themselves in financial strife to speak to a budgeter before putting themselves further into debt.