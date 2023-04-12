WorkSafe lays charges after Auckland scaffolder suffers near-fatal electric shock

Jahden Nelson, 28, has been recovering at Middlemore Hospital since receiving a high-voltage electric shock in April, which resulted in his arms being amputated.

WorkSafe has laid charges following a workplace incident that left a West Auckland man fighting for his life in April last year.

Jahden Nelson​​, 28, had to have both of his arms amputated after he suffered an electric shock when a steel pole he was holding touched low-hanging overhead power lines at a scaffolding site.

Nelson suffered a heart attack after his body took on the entire voltage of the power line.

He spent six months at the national burns centre at Middlemore Hospital, before being transferred to Auckland City Hospital where he had to learn how to walk again.

Now, WorkSafe have completed their investigation into the incident, and have a filed a charge under Section 48 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Although WorkSafe were unable to identify the charged “entity” – as they have the right to seek name suppression when the case is heard in Waitakere District Court – the agency said the entity had failed “to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers who work [for them], including Jahden Nelson”.

Supplied Nelson had to learn how to walk again after the electric shock left him with nerve damage to his lower body.

This failure “exposed workers to a risk of death or serious injury arising from the interaction between workers and overhead electric lines,” WorkSafe said.

Speaking to Stuff in November, Nelson said he couldn’t remember anything from the week leading up to the incident but hoped that intensive rehab and physiotherapy would see him continue to get better.

Supplied Nelson had to have both of his arms amputated after the workplace incident last year.

“My next goal is to keep regaining control of my body. Everything feels a lot different after the accident.

“It’s like my brain is telling me I can do things, while my body doesn't want to," he said.

Nelson said he had come to accept that his 10-year career as a scaffolder was over, but remained adamant that “as long as I can hold my kids I’ll be all right”.