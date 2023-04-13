Funeral held for Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine - a 'great descendent' of Ngāpuhi

Kane Te Tai's uncle speaks during the Kiwi soldier's public memorial service. Te Tai was killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine.

A Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine has been remembered as a “great descendent” of Ngāpuhi at his funeral.

Kane Te Tai died on March 20 in eastern Ukraine and has been farewelled in a series of events on Thursday.

Te Tai was killed fighting for a Ukrainian military intelligence unit, which he was in command of.

It was the same unit that fellow Kiwi Dominic Abelen was fighting for when he died in August 2022.

Stuff Te Tai’s body was buried on Thursday in Waikumete cometary in Auckland.

Major Sergiy Gusovskyy was Te Tai’s senior officer in Ukraine and was at the funeral on Thursday in his full Ukrainian military uniform where he gave Te Tai’s medals to his family.

“He was easy to work with, you can count on him... speaking of skills, just top notch,” he said.

Gusovskyy said Te Tai was demanding as a soldier, but he was friendly and liked to joke around camp.

As a fighter, Gusovskyy said Te Tai operated off muscle memory, but also has a keen sense of control and purpose on the battlefield.

“Kane was a natural team leader... it was his capacity, the readiness to take responsibility for the others, his readiness and capability to lead the team in the case of troubles.

“That’s how he died, he was attacking, he was leading,” Gusovskyy said.

Stuff Kane Te Tai, who was killed in Ukraine, is being farewelled on Thursday in a series of events spanning Auckland.

Te Tai knew the danger of war and what was important to him was a need to protect people who were being invaded and having their identity threatened, Gusovskyy said.

The funeral began with a tangihanga at Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa Marae, the Defence Force marae at Devonport Naval Base, at 10am.

About 200 people were at the marae to pay their respects.

The New Zealand flag was flying at half-mast and many soldiers were in attendance, wearing black armbands.

At the end of the tangi, those inside the marae stood and sang Whakāria Mai/How Great Thou Art as whānau said goodbye.

David White/Stuff Mourners embrace at Kane Te Tai’s tangihanga in Devonport.

Pallbearers carried the casket out of the marae as haka rang out.

After the tangi, a convoy passed through Beach Haven, where Te Tai grew up, before a funeral service began at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland.

Karanga rang out and friends, whānau and members of the public looked on as Te Tai’s casket was carried onto the cemetery.

David White/Stuff About 200 people were at the marae in Devonport to pay their respects.

Yuriy Gladun, the chairperson of the Northern Ukrainian Association, held a Ukrainian flag about 10 metres from the coffin.

The kaikorero leading the funeral described Te Tai as a “great descendent” of Ngāpuhi.

He said Te Tai was being buried under the Waitākere Ranges and close enough to hear the sea.

Reverend John Marsden asked the crowd to take moment of silence to think about what Te Tai meant to them.

David White/Stuff Dignitaries in attendance included actor Cliff Curtis, former defence minister Ron Mark and Buck Shelford.

“People do suffer through loneliness and feeling like they have had a raw deal because of the situation… but I say to the family, continue to look to the lord,” he said.

Te Tai’s body was laid in the ground at 2.12pm.

His dark brown casket was covered in Māori carvings. Women were weeping in silence as the coffin was lowered down.

Laurence Binyon’s poem For The Fallen was read, a gun salute fired, then the last post was played.

A final memorial service is being held at Trusts Arena in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

All of the day’s events are open to the public.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied This is the moment that Kane Te Tai, a Kiwi soldier volunteering in Ukraine, was reunited with a friend who had been held hostage by Russian forces for months.

Before his death, footage of Te Tai had gone viral after body camera video was released of him rescuing a friend, who he thought was dead, from a basement.

The man had been held hostage by Russian forces for months.

Recognising Te Tai’s accent, the man yelled: “New Zealand! New Zealand!”

“Oh, my brother,” Te Tai exclaimed.

He said rescuing the man was “the best thing to happen to me in this godforsaken war”.

Te Tai, whose code name was Turtle, had said he was prepared to die for the cause of the Ukrainian people.

The former New Zealand Defence Force soldier arrived in Ukraine in April 2022.