Kāinga Ora told no more room for kids or cars in West Auckland suburb

Some of the crowd at the public meeting over the redevelopment of a block of West Auckland pensioner flats.

Kāinga Ora staff who fronted a heated community meeting were told there’s no more room for young families with children in their suburb.

A group of residents is opposing the redevelopment of Marlowe Mews pensioner flats in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay into 68 homes for social housing.

The land was originally donated for the purpose of housing the elderly.

At a public meeting, held this week, a concerned member of the crowd said primary and intermediate school rolls in the area were at breaking point.

“Haven’t [Kainga Ora] done their homework? There’s a teacher shortage – where will all these new children go?”

Kāinga Ora’s Taina Jones acknowledged schools were full, but said it was the Ministry of Education’s job to find the space.

“We can provide forecasts about the number of children, but ultimately we can’t influence how they retain teachers.”

Jones said if Kāinga Ora received resource consent the housing would be used for families, with none set aside specifically for pensioners.

“The nature of our business is that we provide housing for people with the greatest need.”

A member of the crowd said Kāinga Ora was being “smug”.

“We’re just asking to make a portion of the housing for our kuia and kaumātua. Have a little heart.”

Another man said traffic during school time was already a major gripe.

“The area is a frustration pot, and tempers are frazzled. It’s us that are going to bear the brunt of this.”

On the issue of the land being gifted for pensioner housing, Kāinga Ora planner Brendon Liggett said the council had seen fit to sell the land to Housing New Zealand without encumbrance.

Resident Angela Rochelle said Kāinga Ora was “making a big mistake” and she would take the issue to the High Court if necessary.

“The land would go back to council, and [Kāinga Ora] can then sue council for damages. Legally, the case has a million legs to stand on,” she said.

“We have had different advice,” Liggett responded.

“Someone could take legal action, but do we want to see that?”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Resident Angela Rochelle told Kāinga Ora staff the development could be subject to legal challenge if it didn’t honour the land’s purpose in housing pensioners.

New Lynn’s Labour MP Deborah Russell, who chaired the meeting, was asked if she would support the residents.

She said she couldn’t “take a case against [her] own government” and said she backed the proposed redevelopment.

A major point of contention between the residents and Kāinga Ora was whether the resource application would be publicly notified so residents could have their say in submissions.

“I can tell the mood of the room is that it wants notification, but we fundamentally do not ask for notification,” Liggett said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Marlowe Mews pensioner housing in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay is slated for redevelopment.

“My personal opinion is that the council hearing process is adversarial, and we won’t get an open dialogue.

“It's full of lawyers and planners, it's not human.”

Liggett later offered to provide the residents the phone number of the council planner in charge of receiving the application, suggesting they get in contact.

The decision still rests with the council about whether the application will be notified, opened for submissions and brought before a hearing.