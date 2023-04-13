Meth, cannabis detected in the air in downtown Auckland

Despite sounding dramatic, academics say it would take 8000 years for a person to inhale enough meth polluted air to receive an “active dose”. (File photo)

Methamphetamine has been detected in the air in downtown Auckland for the first time, according to the first study of its kind in New Zealand and Australia.

Traces of methamphetamine, nicotine, caffeine and tetrahydrocannabinol were detected by filters at an air pollution monitoring site on Customs St in Tāmaki Makaurau’s CBD.

The traces were analysed by scientists from Waipapa, Taumata Rau and the University of Auckland, who found that airborne drug concentrations spiked in the week leading up to the Christmas holidays and over New Year’s Eve.

The study also found that meth concentrations were higher than in overseas cities such as Barcelona.

However, the key takeaway from the study was that “we really don’t know as much as we should about what’s in the air that we breathe”, research fellow Dr Joel Rindelaub said.

Concentrations of meth of up to 104 picograms per cubic metre of air were found. A picogram is one-trillionth of a gram.

According to Rindelaub and master of science student Olivia Johnson, it would take 8000 years for a person to inhale enough meth polluted air to receive an “active dose”.

Nicotine had the highest average concentration of the four drugs found, at 4.91 nanograms (a nanogram is one billionth of a gram) per cubic metre, but was still less than had been detected in many cities overseas.

Caffeine, likely from sources including hot takeaway coffees, and tetrahydrocannabinol, from people smoking cannabis, were also both detected at lower average concentrations than in studies elsewhere.

Rindelaub and Johnson suggested that airborne monitoring of drugs could complement wastewater analyses, which are carried out for the likes of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and MDMA to track drug consumption in communities around the country.

Supplied Dr Joel Rindelaub warned that “we really don’t know as much as we should about what’s in the air that we breathe”.

The study was only looking for methamphetamine, nicotine, caffeine, and tetrahydrocannabinol – not other drugs.

In a separate study that was published in December, Rindelaub and colleagues found that microplastics swirling in Auckland’s air are equivalent to more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky every year.

More than 3300 premature deaths per year are related to air pollution in Aotearoa, Rindelaub said.

In March, a spokesperson from the Ministry for the Environment confirmed it was looking into updating air quality standards “to reflect the serious health effects of air pollution”.