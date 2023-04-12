Family who lost home and belongings in Auckland floods respond to review into incident

West Aucklanders gather in school hall to call for their homes to be bought out after devastating flooding.

A family who lost all their belongings to the devastating January floods have said they’re sceptical changes will be made following the release of a review into Auckland Council’s response.

The findings of the independent review were released on Wednesday and found the council was “not prepared for an event of the magnitude and speed” of the floods.

Former police commissioner Mike Bush, the head of the independent review panel, said there were “gaps in preparedness” known to key council decision makers since 2016 but they remained as works in progress at the time of the flood.

The review made 17 recommendations for the council and Mayor Wayne Brown’s office, including “urgently” preparing themselves better for future events.

Amrita Aujila, whose home in West Auckland's Swanson was red-stickered after the flooding, agreed with Bush's finding that the council was not prepared for such a huge flooding event.

Almost everything in the couple's home was damaged by the floods.

"They're never going to be prepared for it because they don't care. Some places get flooded every year, it's not like they don't know the problem."

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Amrita Aujila and Rupinder Banger were forced to leave their Swanson property after flood damage.

Regarding the council's failure to provide visible leadership, Aujila said her family had received "no communication whatsoever" about heavier rain than usual.

Her family was especially alert when it came to flooding due to their home being inundated by floodwaters in 2021.

She said she and husband Rupinder Banger, barely slept during the rain due to fears the stream in front of their home would flood them out.

But the unprecedented flooding saw Banger escape their house through a window and climb down a tree.

Had the risk of flooding been better communicated, the couple may have been able to pack up their valuables and some clothing and park their car - destroyed in the floods - on higher ground, Aujila said.

Mobile phone alerts received prior to Cyclone Gabrielle had highlighted the absence of warnings ahead of the flooding.

"We were absolutely let down, multiple times," Aujila said.

The family are renting a small unit with $20,000 granted by their insurer, however Aujila fears what will happen when that money runs out, given they still have a mortgage to pay on a house that is unlivable.

"Forget about repairing it, no one has even looked at the house yet. We feel stuck."

Rupinder Banger/Supplied Rupinder Banger on teh day of the flood, wading through water by their Swanson home.

Meanwhile, Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said on the afternoon of the floods she sought information from the mayor’s office, Auckland Council, Auckland Emergency Management and Fire and Emergency NZ.

“None was forthcoming. It was only through direct communications with frontline emergency workers that I came to understand the scale and severity of these events, after which we began trying to provide clear information and liaise with grassroots organisations across the city.

“This report puts all in charge on notice: Aucklanders must never be let down by their systems and leadership like this ever again.”