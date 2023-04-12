Man finds old military explosive on Auckland beach while searching for bottles

The old military device was found at the bottom of some cliffs at Narrow Neck Beach.

Part of a popular beach on Auckland’s North Shore was cordoned off on Wednesday after an old military explosive was found by a beach goer.

The North Shore man said he had been walking along Narrow Neck Beach during the afternoon when he came across an old military ordinance shell.

“I was looking for old bottles when I saw it – it must’ve come down in a landslip from the cliffs recently.”

The man said he called police after finding the explosive but “didn’t stick around” to see what happened.

“I think the bomb guys came and took it away,” he said.

A police spokesperson said they were called shortly before 4.30pm about an old military ordinance shell being found on the beach.

“As a precaution part of the area was cordoned off and NZDF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was notified of the incident.”