Chopper called for serious crash blocking SH2 in Eketāhuna
Two people are seriously injured after two cars collided in Eketāhuna.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 50m from Anzac Bridge on State Highway 2 at 6.45pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
“Both drivers are reported to be in serious condition and the road is completely blocked,” a police spokesperson said.
A helicopter had been called to the scene to assist, they said.
Firefighters at the scene were working to extract one person from a vehicle, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Shannon Lucas said.
Waka Kotahi said the road was closed and advised motorists to delay travel or seek an alternative route.