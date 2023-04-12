Chopper called for serious crash blocking SH2 in Eketāhuna

Firefighters are working to free a person from a car after a serious crash in Eketāhuna.

Two people are seriously injured after two cars collided in Eketāhuna.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 50m from Anzac Bridge on State Highway 2 at 6.45pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

“Both drivers are reported to be in serious condition and the road is completely blocked,” a police spokesperson said.

A helicopter had been called to the scene to assist, they said.

Firefighters at the scene were working to extract one person from a vehicle, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

Waka Kotahi said the road was closed and advised motorists to delay travel or seek an alternative route.