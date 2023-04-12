Person seriously injured after car and motorbike collide on Waikato Expressway

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash on in Mercer, Waikato. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after a car and a motorbike collided on State Highway 1, Waikato Expressway.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to the crash in Mercer, between the Great South Rd on-ramp and Pioneer Rd off-ramp.

The crash happened at 7.20pm, and the spokesperson said it was reported the motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Both southbound lanes have been closed and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.