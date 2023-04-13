Person critically injured in car crash in West Auckland, part of SH16 closed

A person has critical injuries after a crash in West Auckland and police have closed parts of SH1.

A person has been critically injured in a car crash in West Auckland early on Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 6.20am on State Highway 16 near McPike Rd in Waimauku, police said.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance said the injured person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Diversions are in place.

State Highway 16 is closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Muriwai Rd roundabout, just north of Waimauku.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area or delay travel where possible.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

AbigailDougherty/Stuff State Highway 16 is closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Muriwai Rd roundabout.

A police officer at the scene said about 8am that optimistically, the road would be closed for a couple of hours.

There was a small queue of trucks being turned around by officers.