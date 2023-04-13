Auckland mayor Wayne Brown 'assumed' his team were on top of things during floods

Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has admitted he was “guilty of assuming [his team] were on top of things” during the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB on Thursday evening – the first time he has spoken to media since the findings of an independent review into the January 27 floods – Brown said he accepted the findings of the review.

However, Brown said that because he “hadn’t been in charge long” at the time, he was relying on information from “well-paid senior officials” instead of finding out information for himself.

“You can’t arrive as a new mayor and willy-nilly declare a state of emergency,” Brown told Newstalk ZB.

Brown also said he learnt from the review that his “public information managers decided that [he] wasn’t going to be involved” in conversations about the rising floodwaters on January 27.

”I didn’t know they’d made that decision until I saw the report,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Brown said he intended to hold “an unscheduled real time drill” to test the council’s preparedness for a large-scale civil defence emergency by October 13.

Brown said that by October 13 he expected all 17 recommendations from the independent review into the flood response to have been implemented.

Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown announced the review in January. It was originally meant to be released in early March. (File photo)

The findings of the independent review were released on Wednesday and found the council was “not prepared for an event of the magnitude and speed” of the floods.

Former police commissioner Mike Bush, the head of the independent review panel, said there were “gaps in preparedness” known to key council decision makers since 2016.

The review made 17 recommendations for the council and Mayor Wayne Brown’s office, including “urgently” preparing themselves better for future events.

Bush said that Auckland Council’s emergency management team “appeared to lack the command, crisis leadership skills and operational experience to deal with an event of this complexity”.

“It is simply unacceptable that emergency management roles and delegations were unclear,” Brown’s statement said.

“I have advised chief executive Jim Stabback I expect the recommendations of the review panel will be fully implemented within the next six months,” Brown’s statement said.

Stuff has approached Brown’s office for clarification around why the October 13 date was chosen.

Earlier this year, Brown acknowledged that he "dropped the ball" during his response to the Auckland floods.

Brown had previously drawn criticism when he declared a state of emergency hours after widespread flooding had already caused chaos in the city.

At least one person had died before Brown signed the state of emergency declaration at 9.27pm, which wasn’t communicated to the public till 10.18pm.