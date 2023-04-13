Appeal for witnesses after collision sinks ferry in Bay of Islands, with person critically injured

Coastguard Bay of Islands sent two rescue boats to the scene to help take police officers to the incident and to check for anyone in the water. (File photo)

Witnesses are being sought after a collision between a ferry and boat in the Bay of Islands resulted in a person being critically injured and the ferry sunk.

Police and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) were appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Do you know more or have photos? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The incident happened just before midday Thursday on the water between Paihia and Russell, a police spokesperson said, with the injured person flown to hospital.

READ MORE:

* The tiny town named New Zealand's most hospitable destination

* Person dies after two-boat collision in Okiwi Bay, Marlborough

* One dead, three rescued after yacht runs into trouble near Bay of Islands



”Police together with Coastguard cleared the ferry, which later sank around 2pm,” the spokesperson said.

Naveen Kozhuppakalam, the chief investigator of accident at TAIC, said an inquiry into the accident had begun.

”Getting the facts straight is vital, so we’re keen to hear as soon as possible from people who were on either vessel, anyone who saw the accident or the boats at any time in their journeys prior to the accident.

“We’re also keen to receive any CCTV from businesses or homes that may have video recordings from cameras trained on that part of the bay at that time.”

Over the next several days, TAIC’s investigators would be seeking out and recovering any wreckage where possible, securing electronic records and interviewing witnesses, Kozhuppakalam said.

“As well as interviewing people, we are interested in the two vessels, their individual and type histories, performance, maintenance, equipment and design.”

TAIC opened an inquiry when it believed the circumstances of an incident had significant implications for transport safety, Kozhuppakalam.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said her two sons were on a Paihia to Russell passenger ferry when another boat crashed into the side of the ferry.

People were thrown into the water and one person was seriously injured, she said.

A photo from the woman’s children showed the ferry badly damaged on its side. The woman said her children were “traumatised” by the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were assisting Maritime NZ with the investigation into the incident.

Denise Piper/Stuff Passenger ferries run Paihia to remote Russell, pictured, in the Bay of Islands. (File photo)

The spokesperson said police were also calling for witnesses to the incident to get in touch, along with anyone who saw “a vessel being driven erratically” earlier in the day.

Two Bay of Islands Coastguard vessels attended the incident, halfway between Russell and Paihia wharves, a Coastguard spokesperson said.

“The role of the Coastguard vessels were to take police to the scene, and search for anyone from the ferry who may have been in the water.”

The two vessels were stood down once everyone was accounted for, she said.

The service is believed to be privately operated and is separate from the daily ferry run by Northland Ferries, said Far North District Council spokesperson Ken Lewis.

Information about the collision could be sent to TAIC’s email address: info@taic.org.nz.

Witnesses could also contact police by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference file number 230413/1475.