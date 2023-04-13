People pulled from water, one critically injured in Bay of Islands boat crash

Coastguard Bay of Islands sent two rescue boats to the scene, to help ferry police officers to the incident and to check for anyone in the water. (File photo)

One person is in a critical condition and had to be flown to hospital after two boats crashed in the Bay of Islands on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said people were thrown into the water but, by mid-afternoon, Coastguard said everyone was accounted for.

The incident happened just before midday on the water between Paihia and Russell, a police spokesperson said.

“It appears two boats have collided and at least one person is injured.”

Hato Hone St John sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene, near Marsden Rd in Paihia, a St John spokesperson said.

One patient was in a critical condition and airlifted to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, she said.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said her two sons were on a Paihia to Russell passenger ferry when another boat crashed into the side of the ferry.

People were thrown into the water and one person was seriously injured, she said.

A photo from the woman’s children show the ferry badly damaged on its side. The woman said her children are “traumatised” by the incident.

Do you know more or have photos? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Two Bay of Islands Coastguard vessels attended the incident, halfway between Russell and Paihia wharves, a Coastguard spokesperson said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Passenger ferries run Paihia to remote Russell, pictured, in the Bay of Islands. (File photo)

“The role of the Coastguard vessels were to take police to the scene, and search for anyone from the ferry who may have been in the water.”

The two vessels were stood down once everyone was accounted for, she said.

The service is believed to be privately operated and is separate from the daily ferry run by Northland Ferries, said Far North District Council spokesperson Ken Lewis.

Police said more information would be provided when available.