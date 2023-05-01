From drug dealer to pastor: Freedom Centre leader speaks frankly about his past and 'burgers for baptism' allegations

Adem and Grace Guneyi are the lead pastors at Tauranga's Freedom Centre.

They’re an unlikely couple. He’s a former drug dealer, she’s royalty in her Pentecostal church –granddaughter of its controversial Australian founder. But Adem​ and Grace Guneyi​ say they just want to help people. Tony Wall and Annemarie Quill report.

The Freedom Centre, previously known as Innerlife and Neil Thomas Ministries (NTM), has made some pretty shocking headlines over the years.

‘Anoint me with oil: How evangelical pastor Neil Thomas preyed on his flock’ ... ‘Pastor accused of sex abuse was running a money-making machine’ ... ‘Burgers for baptism: 13-year-old baptised without parents’ consent’ – it’s hardly stuff they’d put in their scrapbook.

But Adem​ and Grace Guneyi​, lead pastors at the New Zealand branch of Freedom Centre, don’t shy away from past scandal. In fact, they talk openly about it and vow to learn from their and others’ mistakes.

The couple moved here a decade ago from Melbourne, the church’s headquarters, settling in Tauranga and gradually growing the congregation. They now claim to have 750 members, up from 380 a couple of years ago, with plans for new chapters.

Financial statements filed with the Charities Register show annual income, most of it from tithes and donations, shot from $268,000 in 2019 to $584,000 last year, a 118% increase.

Covid was good for business.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Adem and Grace Guneyi of the Freedom Centre in Tauranga are open about past scandals.

“I think during the Covid season, people are ... asking questions ... they’re questioning themselves, their purpose, the world around them,” Adem, 36, says. “It was a really accelerated time of growth for us.”

He was working on security at Melbourne Airport and pushing drugs at nightclubs in the city when he found Jesus at 22.

He’d grown up a non-practising Muslim – his dad Turkish, his mother Italian – and went off the rails in his teens.

“It was a close group of mates up to no good. There were a few nightclubs we would frequent in Melbourne, and we were pretty much some of the main drug pushers in those clubs.

“I was addicted to all kinds of drugs, smoking P four, five times a week, speed, cocaine, you name it.”

Despite his activities, Guneyi says he was never convicted.

He was introduced to Christianity by some mates at work, and initially mocked them. But one day he said to himself, “God, if you’re real, prove it”.

Later that day he was working on the explosives detection machine at airport security and took someone aside. “The person said, ‘I want you to know that God heard your prayer before’.

“That was it for me, it melted my heart. I said to one of my mates, ‘I’m in’.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Adem Guneyi transformed from a drug dealer to a pastor.

That Sunday he went to the Freedom Centre in Melbourne (then called Innerlife) and got baptised.

“It was a major transformation. All my addictions fell off.”

It was while doing a leadership course that he met straight-laced Grace Thomas, granddaughter of the church’s founder Neil Thomas, who had established churches under the name Neil Thomas Ministries in Australia and the Pacific and as far afield as Africa.

Grace’s father, Peter Thomas, was high up in the church.

“I’m that classical pastor’s kid,” she says. “I never went far from God, or far from the church.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Grace Guneyi was a straight-laced pastor's daughter when she fell in love with the reformed drug dealer.

What attracted her to Guneyi?

“I ... thought, ‘he’s a strong man, a man of good character’ – we fell in love pretty much straight away.”

She finds it hard to reconcile the drug-pusher with the man she married.

“That’s the old life he had before he met God, and it’s just not the man that I know.

“Someone will come [into church] and they take drugs or whatever, I’ve got no context for that, I’ve got no understanding ... and this side of Adem will come out where he just gets it, and I just think ‘wow’.”

The couple married in 2012 and were looking for an overseas mission. They would have been happy going anywhere, but were sent to New Zealand to help establish a fledgling Innerlife branch in Tauranga.

Adem worked as a salesman for a BMW dealership before becoming a full-time pastor. They now have three children and have no plans to go back to Australia, even though it was only supposed to be a one-year posting.

Former members have told Stuff that as the church grew, they felt uncomfortable with an increased focus on Adem Guneyi as a personality and pressure to tithe – the Christian practice of giving 10% of income to a church.

Guneyi denies that, saying the big jump in income in the past few years corresponds with a rise in membership.

“I would say that probably more than half of our church don’t give a cent – tithing is a completely voluntary thing. People who don’t tithe still get the same care, the same love.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Adem and Grace Guneyi moved to Tauranga from Melbourne a decade ago with plans to build up their church.

He confirms there is a group of about 40 “Kingdom Builders” – members who donate over and above their weekly tithe for specific projects such as a new building.

“These are a mixture of business people, even single mums for instance who might give a few hundred dollars more a year, that’s huge to them.

“We want to make sure we honour the fact you’re putting your money where your mouth is.”

Former member Casey Fredericks​ – who now runs her own church services online – claims there was an emphasis on money, and that included charging $800 plus additional costs for a Bible study course that wasn’t accredited.

When she chose to study elsewhere, she claims Adem Guneyi turned against her.

“He said I would never get anywhere ... and he would make sure that I would never get anywhere with my preaching.”

Adem won’t respond to that claim, saying every church has people who have “negative opinions and experiences” and it won’t help to comment publicly.

But he denies that the Bible course – now down to one night a week – is a money-making exercise, saying it costs more to run than it makes in fees. About 60 people are enrolled.

He disputes that he’s become the focus of the church, a Brian Tamaki figure, saying nothing gives him more pleasure than building up other leaders.

Grace: “We believe it’s a great church that will go across the nation, but with local people and lots of leadership and lots of pastors – not us at the top of some pyramid.”

In 2019, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald newspapers ran an investigation about Grace’s grandfather, Neil Thomas, quoting women who accused him of sexual abuse over two decades.

The report said Thomas would invoke the Bible to convince them it was their spiritual duty to provide him with sexual favours.

"Anoint me with oil, just like Mary Magdalene anointed Jesus with her alabaster jar,” he would say, urging them to touch him, the newspapers reported.

Former members claimed the church operated like a cult, and some claimed they almost lost their homes or businesses as they were pressured to help finance the church’s operations around the world.

Neil Thomas died in 2014.

“It was really hard for us as a family,” Grace Guneyi says. “We didn’t have an ability to look him in the eye and say, ‘what is going on, have you misled us?’”

Does she believe the allegations?

“I’m a bit of a realist, I think given the nature of the situation, it doesn’t look good.

“I would never, ever turn around and say ‘this didn't happen’, because I think that’s completely disregarding what these women are saying.

“But I also feel it’s hard to digest the complete version of their stories when he isn’t here to answer for that.”

There were claims that her father, Peter, failed to properly address the allegations when he became aware of them in 2017. Grace says that’s not true.

“He acted on it as soon as he [knew]. He actually dug it up, as soon as there was any [suggestion of wrongdoing] he started questioning people.”

Although there was court action and mediation, no settlement was reached, Grace says, and the case remains dormant.

The allegations were from two generations ago and happened in another country, she says, but they tried to be open with their Tauranga congregation, giving “multiple updates”.

The church’s name changed to the Freedom Centre shortly after, but Grace Guneyi says it was more a reflection of its younger demographic rather than any attempt to escape connection to the scandal.

She says they’ve learned from the experience, and put measures in place to protect parishioners.

“We’re careful not to have men alone with women, those sorts of things. There’s restrictions around youth pastors being [alone] with younger people and how we need to be safe.

“I think if those measures were in place many, many years ago, some of these things wouldn't have happened.”

On the money side, too, they’ve reacted to the criticisms in Australia.

“If people donate large amounts of money ... we won’t spend that money right away. We give people cooling-off periods and we ... do our absolute best to make sure that people are doing things of their ... own free will.”

That’s not to say they haven’t made mistakes.

In March, parents of a 13-year-old boy were furious he was baptised without their permission at an outdoor Freedom Centre “Gospel Crusade” in Te Puke, claiming he’d been lured with a free burger.

A person is baptised at the Gospel Crusade in Jubilee Park, Te Puke.

The couple bristle at the resulting “burgers for baptism” headlines – the free food was for everyone, it wasn’t conditional on getting baptised, they say – but admit they should have checked the boy’s age.

“We didn’t have the systems set up to ask, how old are you,” Adem says. “The event was bigger than we expected, more people came and got baptised than we expected, it was all just kind of ... chaos.

“Now we know, we’ll be asking for ID.”

Grace adds: “We’re not so precious that we can’t admit we made a mistake. We genuinely apologised.”

But former members of the Freedom Centre say there is an over-emphasis on baptisms, with a running tally kept of the number performed each month.

Grace says they keep a record to gauge the “health” of the church.

“It’s not about pressuring people to [get baptised] because it looks good. Baptism is a faith step, otherwise you’re just getting wet in a pool.”

The couple say they “believe in the power of God to touch people” and believe in miracles, claiming they’ve seen many people healed from diseases, including cancer.

The Freedom Centre’s growth during the Covid pandemic has led to accusations from former members that they were blase about rules around gatherings and masking.

“We were very careful not to give a public opinion on whether you should be vaccinated or wear a mask,” Adem says.

“The opinion that we gave was, ‘we don’t want this to get in the way of people coming together to worship’.

“I got up and said, ‘if you want to wear a mask in church, do, if you don’t, then don’t’.”

(The Freedom Centre claimed twice from the Government wage subsidy – amounts of $31,000 on behalf of six staff in 2020, and $4300 on behalf of four staff in 2021, during a period where their annual accounts show their membership and revenue was climbing. Grace Guneyi says most of the growth occurred in 2022.)

Neither Adem nor Grace received the Covid vaccination, but their children have.

“We’re not anti-vaxxers by any means,” Grace says. “We believe in the common sense of Kiwis to be able to make your own decision.”

Adem says the Freedom Centre helps people financially, with a meals department for those who are struggling or need support, and the congregation is mixed.

“The homeless person and the multi-millionaire can feel comfortable here. We literally have that.”