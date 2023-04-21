A special berth-day for a special lady

Owner Mark Rogers gets Iris ready, bunting and all, for a trip out to his Erie Bay bach, where he’ll celebrate her big birthday.

Berthed between Swagger and Smoko, there are no airs and graces about Iris.

Yet, she might be the closest thing to royalty you’ll find in the Marlborough Sounds.

Iris, a former Pelorus Mail Boat, has turned 100-years-old. To celebrate, current owner Mark Rogers has given her a “berth for her birthday”, and an almost-finished new coat of paint.

The Wellington man was also planning to have a few drinks with the locals, because, in Picton, nearly everybody knows Iris.

Supplied Eric Johnson standing on the very stern of Iris, leaning on a pole he has in the water, holding her off the beach. The Johnson family thinks the picture was taken some time in the 1920s.

“When we park up it will take an hour or two hours before someone comes up and says, ‘Is this Iris?’. Someone will always walk up and have a yarn about Iris,” Rogers said.

Her celebrity status comes in handy too, what with Rogers being in Wellington most of the time.

“If anything happens – if [she’s] lower in the water – I’ll get four phones calls from four different people, everyone’s keeping an eye on her ... Normally the phone call goes, ‘Mark, your boat’s sinking, but I’ve sorted it’.”

Iris was built by Ernie Lane, of Picton, for Eric Johnson in 1923. Johnson would create a successful launch business out of Havelock, and by 1924, he had the inner Sounds mail run. The mail was delivered twice a week and the contract was worth £225 a year. The Johnson business, now Johnson’s Barge Service, still operates out of Havelock.

Eric’s grandson Peter Johnson couldn’t be sure when Iris acted as the mail boat but thought it was probably around 1924, when his grandfather got the contract.

A website dedicated to the appreciation of classic wooden boats in New Zealand, Waitemata Woodys, had a section on Iris. She was passed from well-known Marlborough family to well-known Marlborough family, going from the Johnsons to the Orchards to the Sadds.

Ian Allen/Stuff Iris is now powered by a GM 671 Detroit diesel, also used in school buses and Sherman tanks. The engines are affectionately known as the “screaming Jimmy”.

Rogers, who bought Iris with his mate Chris Manning in 2009, was astonished to learn she was once surveyed – so could legally carry – 47 people.

But, she was – and still is – a worker, said Rogers, who these days used her as a “runabout” between Picton and his bach at Erie Bay in the Queen Charlotte Sound.

Rogers and Manning used to take her across Cook Strait, once hitting maximum speed of 18 knots “surfing down the back of a wave”. She could “cruise at 14, 18 is scary”, Rogers said.

“The Cook Strait trips we did, they were rugged ... I would bail before Iris. She would keep on going. She loved it out there.”

That was the secret to Iris’ long life, Rogers said.

“The key is, if she was sitting there in the water she wouldn’t have lasted ... She thrives on being used.”

Sure, they “spend the value of the boat every year maintaining her ... But that’s the same with any boat,” Rogers said.

With her kauri hull, she could probably go for another 100 years, he said.

And while he felt a responsibility to look after her, there was no restoring Iris to her original state.

“The nice thing with Iris, she will always look old, but she can have modern stuff in her.”

Ian Allen/Stuff Iris berthed at Waikawa Marina, with Mark Rogers, right, and his Erie Bay neighbour John Moody getting ready to leave.

But to celebrate her first century, Rogers and Erie Bay neighbour John Moody thought they’d get her “dressed up for her birthday”.

Moody said he found some old bunting in a boat shed, probably from the 80s when they used to put it up on their boat and go and toot at the ferries on Christmas Day, and the captains would toot back.

But her real present was a berth at Waikawa Marina. She had been moored out at the entrance to the marina for a long time, but Rogers and Manning had finally managed to rent one long-term.

And if she could draw a crowd before, she’ll be the talk – or toast – of the town now.