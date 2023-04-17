Watch: Auckland Transport bus mounts kerb, drives down footpath

A bus can be seen mounting a footpath in busy Auckland traffic.

The incident happened at the intersection of Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Mt Wellington Highway on Friday at 5.15pm.

A video taken by a Pakuranga resident showed the Auckland Transport bus mounting the pavement to get around a line of traffic, before going to turn left at the upcoming lights.

The resident said the bus was not carrying any passengers that he could see.

Mt Wellington resident Denise Petero said it was not uncommon to see vehicles driving down footpaths near that intersection to avoid traffic.

”It has become a frequent behaviour and a problem all over.

“It is common to see such incidents on that particular intersection because the traffic backs up during rush hours leading to some bottlenecks.”

Caroline Perry, the director of road safety charity Brake Aotearoa New Zealand, said the bus driver put other road users at risk by running a red light and mounting the pavement.

“We all have a responsibility for the safety of others when we're using roads, and it's particularly disappointing to see this behaviour from a professional driver.”

Stuff A bus driver drives down a pavement in Mt Wellington.

Auckland Transport’s metro services group manager Darek Koper said Auckland Transport had raised it as a safety incident with Go Bus, the bus operator and employer of the driver.

“Although it is disappointing to see such an incident occur on our roads, the vast majority of Auckland’s bus drivers are dedicated and careful professionals who do our city proud every day.”

Perry encouraged people who witnessed such behaviour to report it to police using *555, or 111 if it was an emergency situation.

“If it's a company vehicle you could also report it to the company involved.”

A police spokesperson told Stuff they would make follow-up inquiries and “make a decision on any appropriate follow up action”.

The incident was reported to Auckland Transport but not to the police.