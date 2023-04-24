Teens crawl into laundromat machines to huff deodorant

When Sam Sheikh opened Double Bubble Laundromat in the Hamilton suburb of Dinsdale, it didn’t occur to him that the overwhelming scent inside wouldn’t be laundered clothes, but deodorant.

The fragrance isn’t as a result of perspiring customers, but a group of young people who are using Sheikh’s shop as a space to hang out and huff deodorant.

The group of about a dozen young people have been loitering in his business for the last month, Sheikh says. Often getting so high off deodorant that they faint, spit blood and climb into the hazardous crawlspace behind the high-voltage, industrial washing machines, driving away customers in the process.

“I’m just pissed off because they’re kids! They’re spitting blood. We’re thinking about the future wondering what will happen?”

READ MORE:

* Olympic sheikh known as 'kingmaker of elections' on trial for forgery charges

* Coroner issues huffing warning following death of teen in deodorant fireball

* Melbourne Cup is now a race for the rich and famous



Sheikh has hours of CCTV footage in which young people can be seen, inhaling a substance from a deodorant can, often using a piece of fabric or the lining of a backpack to remove the fragrance from the spray and inhale the butane propellant.

He is worried that what he is witnessing is becoming a trend.

At another incident in the north of the city earlier this year, young people were seen huffing deodorant while police responded to a nearby matter.

Earlier this month a teenage girl from Melbourne died after inhaling toxic chemicals. Esra Haynes, 13, died after taking part in a dangerous practice known as chroming, or huffing. She had spent more than a week in hospital before dying.

Fiona Trevelyn, the CEO of Odyssey, an organisation that provides drug treatment to young people in the Waikato, said: “Overall, we have observed an upward trend in rangatahi self-reporting use of inhalants or nitrous products in our Youth INtact service.”

“Before 2022, around 5% of rangatahi reported using inhalants or nitrous products. Between 2022 and 2023 there has been a significant increase. In 2022, 18% of those surveyed reported using inhalants and nitrous products. In 2023 that number now sits at 53%,” Trevelyn said.

However, this increase can be largely attributed to an increase in nitrous products, Odyssey say.

The most accurate drug usage data is gathered via regular waster water testing, but due to the nature of an aerosol drug this is impossible. Instead, drug services have to rely on anecdotal evidence to ascertain whether use is increasing.

Supplied New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm.

Sarah Helm, Drug Foundation executive director, says that huffing deodorant can be deadly, but that data, which can be hard to come by, doesn’t indicate an uptick in deodorant sniffing in particular.

“Sudden sniffing death syndrome can happen at any level of use of these volatile substances – regardless of whether a person uses them regularly or if it’s their first time. This occurs when the volatile substances cause the heart to beat irregularly or stop. ”

After Stuff’s inquiries with the drug foundation, Helm said that proactive information about huffing had been posted on the foundation instagram page The Level.

Helm says that huffing can be a signal of other tribulations in a person’s life.

“The most concentrated use tends to happen among people experiencing significant hardship and difficulties in their life. However, there are times when use increases among friend groups.

“We are unlikely to ever completely eradicate solvent use, and we recommend doing things like addressing our care of children, housing and mental health systems as effective ways to prevent people wanting to seek out these substances; alongside warnings on labels and harm reduction advice.”