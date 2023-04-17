'Rammy Granny' faces $10k bill after thwarting crooks

Fixing the car a Cambridge grandmother used to stop a ramraid is estimated to cost $10K – and she’s considering paying it all herself, despite donations.

The 63-year-old drove into the ramraiders’ vehicle on Easter Monday, trying to stop them escaping, and feels she should foot the repair bill to “set an example”.

A fundraising page has been set up by Hamilton and Districts Crime and Information support group, to help the “inspiring nana” as well as other victims of crime, said Wendy Cooper, a volunteer for the group.

“Nana will be the first recipient to help with repairs to her car... While we don’t recommend people doing this, we think she’s amazing.”

Other donations would go to people who had been severely traumatised by a crime, said Cooper.

“We’ve noticed an overwhelming increase in victims of crime needing support, particularly with dairy robberies. It could be financial support like getting broken windows fixed, or emotional support, like sitting with someone who is still feeling shaky and scared.”

The 63-year-old Cambridge grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous but now has the nickname ‘Rammy Granny’, reversed her Toyota Rav4 into a white car that had been ram-raided into the Spark store in the morning of April 10.

She tried to prevent the offenders from escaping, then drove in hot pursuit as they roared away.

While she was “hugely grateful” and “overwhelmed” by the community support, she told Stuff that she had been prepared to pay for the car herself.

“It’s about taking responsibility. I did it, I pay. I wanted to give that example to the people who think about stealing, like ram raiders, because they need to think about responsibility, and about how what they do has a huge impact on people’s lives.”

SUPPLIED A Cambridge grandmother’s Toyota Rav4 was damaged after she used it to try to stop ramraiders.

She had been “traumatised” by the event, but was now sleeping again, buoyed by the support of her husband and her fellow band members of the group she sings with.

“The drummer has designed us T-shirts with an actual ram on them. It’s funny. What’s strange is that the day before it happened, we were performing, and I started ad libbing, singing ‘I’m a badass mama’, and my grandchildren were running around singing it too.”

Her father had taught her to stand up to bullies.

“The police asked me if I had done anything brave before, and nothing like that, but I do have a sense of standing up for what is right.”

A police spokesperson said a ramraid-style burglary was reported about 6.15am Easter Monday and that inquiries were ongoing.

“Police responded, but the offenders had fled in a second vehicle. It appears that a phone was stolen.

“Generally, police discourage people from intervening, as it puts them at greater risk of harm.”

The offenders are yet to be found. Anyone with information should contact police on 105, referencing file number 230410/7895. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.