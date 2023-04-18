Big motorsport player Tony Quinn drives Taupō V8 Supercars bid

Shane Van Gisbergen won the last Supercars race at Pukekohe Park, and a new NZ venue hasn’t yet been determined (file photo).

A decision on when and where the roar of V8 Supercars will be heard again in New Zealand could be made by the end of May, with one of the sport’s biggest players behind a bid to bring them back across the Tasman.

Last week, Motorsport.com's Andrew van Leeuwen reported that V8 Supercars boss Shane Howard said the series would “never abandon plans to return to New Zealand” as the deadline for the 2024 round closes.

Coincidentally, a day later, Taupō International Motorsport Park chief executive Josie Spillane met with Tourism Minister Peeni Henare in Taupō to discuss bringing the event back to New Zealand with possible funding from the Government’s Major Events Fund.

What makes the Taupō bid compelling is it’s backed by one of the sport’s major players – former V.I.P Petfoods owner, race driver, team owner, and track owner Tony Quinn.

Quinn, who is in Australia recovering from a massive crash in October last year, owns three motor racing circuits in New Zealand – Hampton Downs, Highlands Park and Taupō International Motorsport Park, and has previously said he was keen to see Supercars return to New Zealand.

He also owns the Queensland Raceway in Australia and 40% of Supercars’ powerhouse Triple Eight Racing.

Matthew Martin/Stuff V8s were on the agenda when Tourism Minister Peeni Henare and Taupō International Motorsport Park chief executive Josie Spillane met at the track recently.

In 2022, Pukekohe hosted the V8s for the final time in front of a sold-out crowd, and while the V8s won’t return to New Zealand this year, the deadline for the 2024 Supercars schedule is due at the end of May, with Howard saying Hampton Downs and Taupō Motorsport Park were favourites to host the event.

"We'll never give up on going back to New Zealand," Howard said.

"It's very important to us. We've got a strong fan base there.”

Howard said his team was speaking with officials at Major Events New Zealand, but to make the 2024 schedule a decision needs to be made before the end of May.

"That process is quite long, their process is extensive ... we would like to be [there next year] but we need a decision from the government as quickly as possible," Howard said.

. The owner of Highlands Motorsport Park, Hampton Downs and Taupō International Motorsport Park, Tony Quinn, wants to bring the Australian V8 Supercars back to New Zealand.

Spillane, who is also chief executive at Highlands Park and Hampton Downs, laid out the case for V8s in Taupō.

“The region is just exceptional, the people are amazing and there’s no other circuit that has such an offering so close to it,” she said.

“The town, the infrastructure, and with Rotorua just up the road, it’s a fabulous way to showcase the regions to our closest cousins.”

Spillane said all three of Quinn’s circuits were available to Supercars, “but there’s something special about the central North Island, and we would love to bring this iconic event here”.

Supplied Holding the V8 Supercar races at Taupō International Motorsport Park would be “a fabulous way to showcase the regions”, the park’s chief executive Josie Spillane said.

Henare, who is settling into the tourism portfolio he picked up at the end of January, said Kiwis loved their motor racing and considering their history in the sport, it would be a “no-brainer” to bring the V8s back to Aotearoa.

“We don't look at events like this on their own, we look at them as part of a tapestry and I don't think we could get anywhere better than Taupō.”

He said a well coordinated event which offered more than just car racing would be looked on favourably.

“So it’s important we have those discussions about the where and the when. Big events like Supercars need to be planned well in advance – after the women’s Rugby World Cup and the FIFA women’s World Cup we are looking for big events like this, and we would definitely welcome them back to New Zealand.”