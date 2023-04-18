'God help us' - Waikato hospital short 40 nurses for one shift

A nurse shortage on Monday meant Waikato Hospital was down about 240 patient care hours, senior nurse and union delegate Janferie Dewar said (file photo).

Not long after 6am on Monday morning Janferie Dewar​’s phone started to ping.

Dewar, a lead delegate of New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and senior nurse at Waikato Hospital, says that the message she received warned her of the peril the hospital is facing on Monday.

“I got a message from a night nurse saying they were four nurses short for the day shift, so that’s half the nurses for the ward I work in.”

As day broke, the scale of the staffing problem at the hospital became clearer.

“Between the night nurses that were on, the longest they had worked was two years. There was no senior nurse. There should be one too, because this is one of the identified highest acuity wards in the hospital.”

The issue at one of the country’s largest hospitals were not confined to a single ward, Dewar explained. Te Whatu Ora issued a message to staff saying that there were a “minimum of 40 nurses short for this shift this morning across Waikato Hospital,” Dewar said.

“They do have an NRT (nursing resource team) who try and fill the gaps, but to fill forty gaps they only had ten staff. So that leaves a deficit of thirty nurses for this shift.”

After some sums, Dewar says that 30, eight-hour shifts not filled equates to roughly 240 patient care hours that have been left wanting. Dewar says this is a conservative estimate.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Janferie Dewar and her colleagues at a day of action organised by NZNO on Saturday.

Practically, this makes some tasks difficult or impossible to do, like the timely medicating of patients, hygiene care, assisting patients with using the toilet and mobilising post-operation patients.

In one instance, a nurse coming off the night shift was so dismayed at the scale of the staffing problems she could only put her faith in a higher power.

“God help us,” she said, according to Dewar.

Another nurse, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, said there were only three nurses working overnight in the high needs ward Dewar mentioned, and none of them had more than two years’ experience in that area. Typically, four nurses with greater seniority work overnight.

“There was an issue with staffing overnight, and we only had all junior staff. We had a couple of nurses who have been nurses for a while but haven't been in our area for very long at all.

“The girl who was in charge last night is very, very, very junior. She’s only been out [of training] for a year, so she had to run the ward last night.”

The nurse who spoke anonymously said that the ward in which she operates can deal with patients with serious trauma like head injuries.

And delays in the medicating of antibiotics or delays in hygiene can result in backlogs when it comes to discharging patients, further adding to the log jam.

The irony isn’t lost on Dewar and her colleague that Saturday was a national day of action organised by NZNO to bring attention to chronic nursing shortages.

In a written response to questions, Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Sue Hayward said the organisation employs over 4000 nurses, midwives, and healthcare assistants and “our staff are susceptible to illness”.

”Like our wider community we are currently experiencing a rise in staff illness which has impacted our nursing roster. These events are a challenge, but are planned for and we are employing a variety of responses to maintain patient care.”

Hayward said when a staff member called in sick staff not rostered on were asked to cover the shift.

“In addition to this we utilise Waikato Hospital’s Nursing Resource Team (NRT) to support areas where staffing needs are the greatest. This is an internal pool of experienced nurses who provide relief and support across all other nursing services, as and when required.”

She said senior nursing staff may also be redeployed to assist colleagues on wards.

Meanwhile, Professor Michael Baker says New Zealand is facing a “fourth wave” of Covid19 infection, potentially heaping further pressure onto Dewar and her colleagues, something she was well aware of.

“We’re not in winter yet. We did see this in winter last year, I know because I worked it and I still feel quite traumatised... We’re in autumn, what’s winter going to be like if we’ve got these sorts of deficits now?” Dewar says.

Hayward said Te Whatu Ora Waikato began offering flu immunisation for staff on site last week and would be offering the Covid-19 bivalent vaccine from 26 April.

“We also strongly encourage our community to play a part in keeping our patients and staff protected from illness by ensuring they are immunised and not visiting our hospitals if they have flu or Covid-19 like symptoms.”