Two Northland teenagers missing for 11 days 'may be together'

Rawinia, 13, has been missing since April 6.

Two Northland teenagers who have been missing for 11 days “may be together”, police say.

Police named the teenagers as only Rawinia and Nape.

The two girls are both 13, and were last seen in Kamo on April 6.

Police believed they could be in Northland or Auckland.

NZ Police/Supplied Nape was last seen 11 days ago.

They said they were concerned for Rawinia and Nape’s safety, due to their young age.

“We are asking anyone with information on [their] whereabouts to please get in touch,” Whangārei Police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have seen the teenagers can contact police on 105, quoting number 2304111/1499.

You can also provide information on their whereabouts anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.