Anzac soldiers' photos taken in Gallipoli trenches up for auction

A snapshot of Aotearoa’s history could be yours just after Anzac Day, as more than 50 photographs from the 1915 Gallipoli campaign are up for auction.

The photos show the trenches, battles and daily lives of Anzac, British and French soldiers who took part in the World War I campaign.

Now more than 110 years old, the images are from the Fairfax Archives, named after the media giant that owned the images and published them across newspapers in Aotearoa between 1840 and 2005.

It is expected that each picture will fetch between $300 to $400 when the hammer falls on April 26.

Historian Dr Rowan Light said the World War I was well documented, as new developments in photography technology meant equipment became portable for the first time and soldiers could carry their own cameras among their kit.

Fairfax Archives/Supplied A New Zealand contingent at Gallipoli, 1915.

Official war photography wasn’t instigated by the Government until 1917.

The photos “allowed new insights into war” and changed how the war was understood and remembered, said Light.

“We see, for example, photos of soldiers – of friends and comrades, many who didn’t return – and landscapes relating to the battles which have been handed down and transformed into sites of imperial and national significance – Shrapnel Gully, Quinns Post – which helped construct Gallipoli as an imaginative and emotional place of connection,” he said.

Fairfax Archives/Supplied Burying New Zealand dead during a brief armistice at Walker Ridge, Gallipoli.

“Those same placenames are inscribed on the Auckland War Memorial Museum.”

Like any photography, the images from these Anzac soldiers filter what we see, Light said.

Supplied Historian Dr Rowan Light said developments in photography meant World War I was well documented by soldiers.

“Gallipoli is part of the deluge of representations of war that New Zealanders experience from 1914 to 1918. These become the stuff of cultural memory – like medals, diaries, letters, memorials – over the course of a century of commemoration.”

The 10-month Gallipoli campaign unsuccessfully sought to knock the German-allied Ottoman Empire (now Turkey) out of the war.

Fairfax Archives/Supplied Turkish artillery fire atop Steele's Post, Gallipoli.

More than 3000 New Zealand soldiers were killed in the conflict, before units were sent to France to join the war on the Western Front.

Bidding information and images can be found here.