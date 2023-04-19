Raising grandson easier than negotiating 'minefield' of social services

Peter Sargent, 68, is a retired grandfather whose life has changed dramatically in the past three weeks. He is now raising his 11-year-old grandson. He has found navigating social services frustrating and the agencies' attitude towards his entitlements apathetic.

A retired man unexpectedly thrust back into parenting claims he was told to “toughen up” when he questioned his 20-day wait for a meeting with Work and Income.

The agency has denied such language was used, but has apologised for not considering him for emergency assistance.

Peter Sargent, 68, didn’t think twice when he stepped up to become the primary carer for his 11-year-old grandson in late March.

Navigating the needs and emotions of an adolescent doesn’t faze him, but the struggle to get the attention and support of social services, in his pursuit of an unsupported child’s benefit, has left him stunned and worried about other grandparents in similar scenarios.

Twice over 10 days Sargent alerted Work and Income to his and his grandson’s new living circumstances through the MyMSD app, and twice he received prompts he would be contacted within five days.

But all he got, after three days, was a request to fill out a survey on the agency’s performance.

Out of patience, he walked into a Manawatū branch of Work and Income with his filled-out forms on April 11, and his frustration soon turned to shock.

“The woman just scanned them and said you have to make an appointment. How about the 21st of April? And I said, couldn’t it be any sooner as we’ve got school starting the following week, and couldn’t we get something towards uniforms?

“And that’s when she said ‘toughen up’.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sargent readying his grandson’s uniform for his new school.

Sargent said he was “pissed off” by the remark.

“You hear negative things about Winz, but I didn’t believe it. When they say something like that, that’s when I started thinking, you know, it’s a public service, you can’t just do stuff like that.”

Ministry of Social Development acting central regional commissioner Darlene Rastrick said they sympathised with Sargent’s situation but the words he claimed to have been told were not used.

“From our perspective, the conversation with staff at reception was empathetic.”

She said the benefit Sargent was seeking required a face-to-face appointment with a case manager before it could be granted to verify the client’s details and ensure they would receive their full and correct entitlement.

Unfortunately other emergency assistance that may have been available to Sargent was not discussed.

“We apologise that Mr Sargent wasn’t given an earlier appointment and that emergency assistance was not considered.”

Two weeks earlier Sargent had driven to Auckland and back on the same day to retrieve his grandson, when the boy’s father was placed in police custody on a raft of charges.

Stuff has decided not to identify the child, who returned with his grandfather to Manawatū with only a bag of clothes, a laptop and his prized puzzle cubes.

The boy’s mother Abbey, Sargent’s daughter, died of an aortic dissection five years ago. She was 38.

Sargent was diagnosed with stomach cancer soon after. He had part of his small intestine removed on what would have been his daughter’s 39th birthday.

It’s fair to say, he is familiar with toughness.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff An avid gardener and orchardist, Peter Sargent has 30 different fruit trees in his backyard. He is slowly introducing new fruits and household chores to his grandson.

The former meat works inspector was now charged with raising a boy who had come from difficult circumstances but who was resilient.

“He has spent all his time in his room, always on the internet, he would eat in his room. He wasn’t getting what he needed. Not the food, nor the guidance.”

Sargent was already flexing his skills in the parental art of compromise, limiting screen time and introducing fruit and exercise.

“We do deals. If I let you ride the scooter, will you try this pear? We can negotiate,” Sargent said.

“It’s just getting him off all those things he used to do, slowly bringing him around so we have a more normal life and the background to just be a normal kid.”

He said it was hard for a kid at that age to suddenly get “ripped away from his friends and thrown in the deep end”.

His granddad was in the deep end too, but he was happy to be there. He could handle it. He owned his own home, had his pension, and no money problems.

But as he marvelled at the cost of a school uniform and stationery, he acknowledged a little help wouldn’t go astray.

“It’s not so much the money as the principle. The minefield you go through dealing with these people.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Peter Sargent, 68, with one of the puzzle cubes belonging to his 11-year-old grandson, who he is now raising.

Sargent said he had found both Oranga Tamariki and Work and Income indifferent to deal with. It started with being put on hold for two-and-a-half hours when trying to speak to an Oranga Tamariki social worker, and only got worse.

In contrast, his grandson’s new school had been amazing. It had provided spare uniform free and its library was ordering in the boy’s favourite books.

He had contacted a lawyer about seeking custody, and it was only through them that he found out he was entitled to claim the cost of the first appointment back from Oranga Tamariki.

Bev Markham, the Ministry for Children’s regional manager for Taranaki Manawatū said it was working with Work and Income to ensure Sargent was supported with the care of his grandson.

Kaimahi (staff) had flagged Work and Income’s establishment grant may be applicable in this case and had offered to write a letter of support.

Following Stuff’s involvement, Sargent secured an earlier appointment with Work and Income on April 17. He said the meeting was positive and the manager apologised for the earlier treatment.

Kate Bundle, chief executive for advocacy group Grandparents Raising Grandchildren​, said they held concerns and had raised issues with Work and Income on the way grandparents were being treated by staff, and inconsistencies in the application of policies.

She said the group was often seeking reviews of decisions and lodging appeals on behalf of its members who were seeking entitlements.

“It’s quite a tough deal for grandparents.”