Greyhound industry satisfied with safety of refurbished Whanganui track

Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui has reopened after being shut for 18 months due to safety concerns. The first meeting back reported no injuries to dogs.

The greyhound industry is confident about the safety of Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui now the track has reopened.

The Whanganui track was closed and racing suspended in September 2021 due to safety concerns. There also were calls to close the track after five greyhounds were euthanised in a month at the end of 2020 and start of 2021 due to injuries from racing.

Since then work has been done to make the track safer, including changing the camber of corners, particularly the bend at the top of the back straight, to prevent contact between dogs during racing.

The track has now reopened and the first race meeting was on Friday night. Greyhound Racing New Zealand chief executive Edward Rennell said they were confident about using the track again.

“The pleasing thing was all the reports from Friday were very positive. There were no major injuries and the trainers were happy with it.”

There were three incidents in the Greyhound Racing New Zealand race report from the meeting, but all three dogs were cleared of injury.

Rennell said everything had been done to make sure the track was up to the appropriate standard.

They received expert advice on the track and held trials for a month leading up to the race meeting, which confirmed everything was working as it should.

“We've completely renovated the track, which involved resurveying it, redoing the cambers and putting new sand down.

“They’re probably the major factors, they were the key areas.”

The track’s surface is monitored before each race.

The other change is the introduction of a preferred box draw for sprint races, where dogs are allocated their box for the start of the race based on their racing style, such as if a dog likes to race wide on corners.

This is meant to reduce collisions and injuries by stopping dogs cutting across others.

“It's reducing contact going into the first bend and showing encouraging signs.”

But SPCA science officer Alison Vaughan said the organisation was disappointed to see the track reopen.

“We acknowledge that changes that have been implemented with a goal of reducing the number of catastrophic injuries and deaths that eventually led to the track’s closure in 2021.

“However as noted in the 2021 Government review of the industry, greyhound racing is inherently dangerous.

“While SPCA was relieved that there were no serious injuries at the newly reopened Hatrick track on Friday, it is a fact that while racing continues there, some dogs will inevitably be injured and some dogs will die.”

Vaughan said the SPCA was concerned for the welfare of greyhounds on and off the track, and advocated for commercial greyhound racing to be phased out.

She said decades of scandals and damning reports had eroded the social license of commercial greyhound racing.

Following the Government review, the industry is waiting for racing minister Kieran McAnulty to make a recommendation about whether to ban or further regulate the industry.

Whanganui Greyhound Racing Club president Alan Frost said the return of racing at Hatrick was a great, injury-free night.

“We were 100% rapt with the track. It had major overhaul. It took them a long time to do it, to get it perfect.

“All the camber was done to high standard and we’re stoked to be open again and racing.”

He said the important thing about the process was to make sure they got it right.