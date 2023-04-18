Heavy rain watches for lower North Island as front moves in

The lower North Island is set to be drenched with heavy rain on Wednesday and school holiday travellers are urged to take caution.

MetService issued heavy rain watches for Wellington, the Kāpiti Coast, Wairarapa south of Greytown, and Mount Taranaki for most of Wednesday. The forecaster said there would be periods of heavy rain, and it could reach warning criteria, as a front moves across the southern North Island on Wednesday.

“The front is preceded by a moist north to northwest flow and followed by a change to south to southwesterlies.”

MetService also said the wet weather would continue on Friday and Saturday as a “tropical disturbance” near New Caledonia heads south.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said the low pressure front coming from the subtropics looked to affect the upper North and South Island on Friday, and the effects would continue into Saturday.

Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast would get the majority of rain and the biggest impact from the front moving in.

However, he also said there was uncertainty about the amount of rainfall that might happen at this early stage.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has urged drivers and school holiday travellers to be prepared for the increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and tree falls across the state highway networks in these regions.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and following distances, and be prepared for hazards,” a spokesperson said.