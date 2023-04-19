Newmarket blaze started in pile of TVs and fridges, being treated as suspicious

Fire erupts near Newmarket Train Station, reports of an explosion

Tuesday’s Newmarket blaze is being treated as suspicious by police, after it started in a pile of inorganic rubbish that included TVs and fridges.

The fire sent black smoke and a bad smell through the shopping district at about 1.30pm and led to business closures, train cancellations and part of Remuera Rd being closed off.

The fire was out by 2pm.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the fire as suspicious and were working with Fire and Emergency to investigate the blaze.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, chief executive of Newmarket Business Association, said the fire started in residents’ inorganic rubbish that was out for collection in the underground Remuera Rd car park.

Residents in the King’s Square apartment block, which shares a car park with a Wilson car park, were allowed to return home late on Tuesday after structural supports were put in place.

Marcus Crane/Supplied Smoke engulfed Newmarket on Tuesday at the corner of Broadway and Remuera Rd after a fire started.

The inorganic rubbish was being stored in a section of the residents’ car park, underneath the building, Knoff-Thomas said.

The 145 King’s Square residents remain without power and water on Wednesday and security guards stayed overnight in the building for those residents’ safety.

“It’s [the fire] caused millions of dollars in damage,” Knoff-Thomas said.

He described the fire as “utterly needless, senseless and stupid”.

Knoff-Thomas said eight businesses in the southeast corner of the complex remained closed on Wednesday.

SUPPLIED Mark Knoff-Thomas is the chief executive of the Newmarket Business Association. (File photo)

Multiple business owners in the area told Stuff on Tuesday they had seen teenagers hanging out and smoking near some old furniture in the basement of the car park over the past few days.

Knoff-Thomas also said he had unconfirmed reports that kids had been hanging out in the area.

There were also reports of an explosion, with one resident saying she heard a “big bang”.

Trains had resumed and Remuera Rd reopened by 4.30pm. Newmarket Station reopened at about 6.45pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A section of Remuera Rd was closed on Tuesday after the fire started.

Georgina Fortes-Upoko​ was sitting in the courtyard of the Newmarket Train Station with her daughter and told Stuff on Tuesday she heard an alarm sound just before 1.30pm.

“Then we heard a big bang,” she said.

“We then saw all this smoke from the south side of the train station.”

Fortes-Upoko said 10 minutes later Fire and Emergency personnel told everyone in the courtyard to evacuate.

Stuff has contacted Fire and Emergency and police for comment.