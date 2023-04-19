Watch: Man breaks into rhino enclosure at Auckland Zoo, takes a bath

A man was filmed entering the rhino enclosure at Auckland Zoo.

A man has broken into an African enclosure at Auckland Zoo and proceeded to “staunch walk” towards the antelope and then take a bath.

Stuff has obtained video of an adult man bathing in the water area of an enclosure which is home to an adult rhino and a calf, as well as nyala antelope.

He submerges and floats on his back, as well as washing his face and head.

Two of the antelope appear to watch the man taking a dip from a safe distance at the top of the enclosure’s hill.

Nika Van Wyk was standing next to the man when he jumped into the enclosure.

She first thought that a child or an item must have fallen into the enclosure and the man was going to rescue it.

But, the man dusted himself off from the 1.5m drop, and proceeded to walk up the hill towards the animals.

SUPPLIED A man entered the Africa enclosure at Auckland Zoo on Wednesday and walked towards antelope, a witness said.

Van Wyk said the man “staunch walked” the antelope and walked back and forth around the enclosure.

“I couldn’t believe he was in there.

“He was not well,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk left with her children to go and alert a volunteer – she was also worried that if the man was injured by an animal it would be traumatic for her children.

She said the man appeared to be alone and didn’t have any friends or family with him.

”It was kind of crazy,” she said.

Van Wyk said her children saw the man and said “that’s naughty,” after she had warned them not to get into the enclosure ealier in the visit.

She said the man would have spent 15 minutes in the enclosure, and it was about 20 minutes before he was removed from the zoo entirely.

The man was removed by Auckland Zoo staff and one Red Badge security guard, where he was let out of a side gate to a children’s playground in Western Springs.

Police said the man was quickly removed by zoo staff and was arrested.

The man is yet to be charged.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Auckland Zoo welcomed baby Amali in September last year.

The police spokesperson said they had responded to reports of a person entering an enclosure at 11.25am.

No injuries were reported to police, either to the man or to any animals.

A spokesperson for Auckland Zoo confirmed there had been an incident and said there would be more information to come.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Auckland Zoo’s rhino herd now numbers four: dad Zambezi, mum Jamila and daughters Nyah and Amali – but they are often in separate enclosures.

The zoo’s website says southern white rhinos can reach 1.8 metres tall and 2.5 tonnes of weight.

According to the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) rhino programme manager Dr Joseph Okori, white rhinos are more “gregarious” and calm than black rhinos.

“They respond to threats by just running away.”

Southern white rhinos are poor swimmers but like to wallow in mud to cool themselves down, WWF said.