Retired Taranaki couple to pay off mortgage with $1m Lotto win

A retired Taranaki couple struggled to get to sleep on Saturday after realising they’d won Lotto First Division.

In a statement release by Lotto NZ, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they couldn’t believe their luck at winning the $1 million prize.

“My husband was sitting in front of the TV while I was at the table behind him. He wrote the numbers down excitedly before checking them against his ticket,” the woman said.

“It was so funny watching him. After circling each number, he’d say, ‘Oh, another one! And another one!’ He couldn’t believe it.”

Believing it was too good to be true, the woman then had to double-check her husband's handiwork.

But it turned out he had circled the right numbers, which was the start of an almost sleepless night for the couple.

“We were up until the early hours. We didn’t get much sleep – but we weren’t complaining,” the woman said.

The next day, the couple went to the store to check the ticket, sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, and claim their prize.

“The store person was blown away when we came in. They were so happy for us,” she said.

And what will the couple, who are regular players, do with the money? Pay off their mortgage, they said.

“[It’s] a lovely feeling – we have the freedom to do what we want.”

Meanwhile, Lotto has jackpotted to $12m ahead of Wednesday night’s draw.