Winton Primary School flipping the script with its very own feature film

Winton Primary School is filming its very own feature film this year.

Most primary schools across New Zealand work on a production for an end of year project but this Southland school is filming its very own feature film.

Winton Primary School started its feature film at the beginning of the year after principal Steve Wadsworth wrote a script during a sabbatical in 2022.

Now the school of 250 students are all taking part in filming “The Great Sword of Ithsgul”.

“Kids are always involved in productions, so I wanted them to experience something a bit different.

“Who knows, maybe four or five of them go on to working on this sort of thing at high school and then even beyond and off to broadcasting school, and maybe they’re in Hollywood one day behind or in front of a camera.”

The film has been coined as the “primary school version of Lord of the Rings”.

“But on a much less budget and not Middle Earth, lower earth being down the bottom of the South Island.”

Wadsworth said the film was based on a previous storyline an ex-colleague had written.

Supplied Every student is involved with a team of year eights working as part of the film and behind the scenes crew.

“It’s a fantasy world made up of lots of different lands, different creatures some good and some not so good.

“This particular story is about 80 years after that story where descendants of the original characters are playing things out in this movie.”

From five year-old’s acting as fairies to a group of year eights working as part of the film and backstage crew, every child is part of the film and plays a vital role in its production.

The crew have travelled around the South Island shooting scenes in Mavora, Te Anau, Riverton, Mossburn and Fiordland since the start of filming at the beginning of the year.

“It’s such a neat experience for the kids to learn about what’s involved in making a movie and behind the scenes,” Wadsworth said.

Supplied Filming has taken place in Mavora, Te Anau, Riverton, Mossburn and Fiordland.

The 90 minute feature film is expected to be finished by the end of July and Wadsworth has hired the Invercargill Christian Centre from November 17 to 19 to showcase their work.

“That’ll be a red carpet, dressed up premiere event with the kids going for free and hopefully extended family and members of the public coming as well and checking out the film.”

Hoping to recuperate the cost of filming in premiere night tickets, Wadsworth wanted people to be surprised by the end result.

“You tell people you’re making a movie and I don’t know what they’re expecting.

“I want people to come out of the film thinking ‘wow that was not what I was expecting, that’s quality’,” Wadsworth said.

“Kids sometimes don’t remember stage shows, but you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll remember this.”