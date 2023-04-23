'I will always support the All Blacks': living in Oz when your heart is in Godzone

Australia. Why do Kiwis move there, and why do they stay?

We went in search of those who have made the Lucky Country home, looking for answers.

Is it better? Well housing is cheaper, and the pay is better. New Zealand house prices and having family in Australia have stymied thoughts of going back home.

And yet, the Sunday Star-Times found Kiwi hearts living in Australian-based bodies, and Kiwi mouths still cheering on the All Blacks.

Stuff Bernie Marshall (left) visiting family in Hamilton. His body lives in Melbourne, his heart is Kiwi.

Bernie Marshall (Hamilton to Melbourne)

I left NZ in the late 70s in the midst of Muldoon-economics and a $5000 ‘sweet pea’ job at the University of Waikato.

With Europe in mind, I stopped off in Melbourne to see my sister and within a week had a labouring job, and inside 3 months a professional job with the Victorian Government, where I stayed for 40 years.

Trips back to NZ were frequent initially, mainly to see parents and family, the occasional wedding, and unfortunately funerals. I am fond of the peacefulness of the Waikato River, the other great scenery, and the easy lifestyle.

Visits since have been few and far between, Covid certainly put its brakes on that, and airfares now are largely prohibitive, so I may as well watch Shortland Street on TV.

Now retired, I live with my wife and two dogs in a 4 bedroom home in the Yarra Valley, house value around $1.2 million - down somewhat on last year, thanks to these challenging times.

Comparing Australia and NZ I’ve not got much to go on, except my NZ family and friends seem happy and the pension there looks better. It’s esoteric really, all things being relative.

My heart’s definitely with NZ but my physical being remains here. Would I ever move back? In a heartbeat, if it was entirely up to me.

But it’s not, and with three adult children and two fabulous grandkids my reality says no, my life remains here. I’m torn between a rock and a hard place.

Europe still awaits, but for now it’s time to walk the dogs.

Stuff Maree Hart (centre) with daughter Olivia and husband Matthew.

Maree Hart (Auckland to the Gold Coast)

I have lived on the Gold Coast for over 30 years and am a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand. I originally came for a holiday as both of my brothers had moved over. I was 18 at the time so I really loved the lifestyle and weather.

Once the holiday was over and I returned to NZ and the rain I decided to move here, it was never meant to be forever, but has ended up that way.

I found good work and had a great time through my 20s. I married an Australian and we go to New Zealand usually twice a year to see my parents. Being away from them has been the hardest part of moving here, it's not something you give a lot of thought to when you are young, but it is probably my only regret.

I notice things are very expensive when I am over on holidays, eating out, drinking, petrol and there is not such a large selection in clothing, and there doesn't seem to be cheaper options. Petrol here averages around $1.80 per litre, things like power are pretty similar in cost.

I am unlikely to return to love, crime in NZ has really escalated, and I find myself a bit apprehensive being out and about, whereas here I have never felt unsafe in my local community. There also seems to be a lot of racial division in New Zealand.

But I couldn’t afford to return to NZ even if I wanted to, housing in Auckland is way beyond our reach even with selling our property here.

People who have worked in both places say you can be on the same wage in both countries but get more in your pocket in Australia. I still love NZ and it makes me sad seeing some of the news stories coming out of there, I will always support the All Blacks!!

Stuff Ross Leahy moved from Auckland to Sydney in search of a new life.

Ross Leahy (Auckland to Sydney)

I moved to Australia during the long weekend of June 1985 so that I could stop being an accountant. A successful, business-wide project had shown me brighter possibilities and a broader horizon seemed necessary.

Sydney seemed an easy move for an Aucklander; it had a Harbour Bridge and two harbours, and the locals spoke an English dialect in which ‘six’ was mispronounced. It also allowed you to sit outside at a beachside pub and drink beer; on SUNDAY!

News on New Zealand events was rare, and the All Blacks, by the end of the decade, were

struggling. The 1990s brought the Internet, marriage to a local lass, two sons, and too many Wallaby

wins.

Trips to New Zealand were occasional, often business related and never triggered any thought of a return. The 21st century reversed the Wallaby issue and made communication and news about NZ more accessible.

Rolling on past 2010 created occasional thoughts of a return. New Zealand had Jacinda, whereas Australia had Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison.

There was drought, bushfires and floods and where $200k had bought an inner city 3 bedroom house in 1989, $700k now bought a nice single bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space apartment only two kilometres from the old house.

It was a shock to find Auckland had outpaced that. I still travel on my Kiwi passport, and my online Australian citizenship form has been 98% completed for five years.

Australia is where my sons, as well as my partner, live, and my employment is with a great bloke who is more friend than boss, so these are what bind me here; not pay rates, house prices, or GDP per capita.