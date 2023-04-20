Woman, 31, who died in North Shore car crash involving pedestrian named

Telise Martin died in hospital after a crash in Auckland’s Albany on Tuesday.

The woman who died in a crash on Auckland’s North Shore on Tuesday can be named as 31-year-old Telise Martin.

Martin died after she was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash involving a pedestrian on Corinthian Drive in Albany.

The crash happened before 9.45am on the street near Albany Mega Centre.

Detective senior sergeant Jason McIntosh released the woman’s name on Thursday andextended his deepest condolences to Martin’s friends and whānau. He said inquiries were ongoing into the crash.

Police didn’t answer a question about whether any charges had been laid in relation to the crash.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A witness to the crash, who did not want to be named due to privacy concerns, described what unfolded as “pretty shocking” to Stuff on Tuesday.

“A woman was standing at the rear passenger door on the driver's side of a car when she was struck by a commercial van coming up the hill,” the witness said.

The witness saw this unfold from a nearby cafe – a “huge bang” was heard.

“Everyone rushed out and took action. Staff members from the local Mitre 10 stepped in and provided first aid until a doctor passing by stopped to help and took over.

“Someone else comforted her and held her hand and the rest of us controlled traffic until the police arrived. It all happened pretty quickly, but it was all pretty shocking.”