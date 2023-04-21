A chaotic day in Wellington, a 'distraction team' equipped with safety goggles and 'gardening gloves'

When a senior police officer told his colleagues they would not have helmets, pepper spray, or tasers on the day the occupation ended - but staff safety was the top priority - some burst out laughing. Such haphazard planning and under-resourcing defined a messy but ultimately successful police operation to clear a weeks-long occupation. Charlie Mitchell reports.

The protest had descended into chaos.

Fires were licking the pōhutukawa in Parliament’s grounds while a screeching tone – a sonic weapon – sent rioters fleeing.

One particularly vulnerable group of police officers was huddled against a wall. They had no body-armour to protect against the furniture, gas canisters, and bricks being thrown at them by rioters.

For some of those officers, it was only their second day on the job.

Their graduation from police college had been moved forward a week, so they could help clear the weeks-long occupation at Parliament.

They were assigned to a “distraction team” meant to direct protesters away from the main police line. They were equipped with safety goggles and “gardening gloves”.

Unlike some other officers, they’d not attended training the day before. Some didn’t even know the operation was happening when they turned up for work.

It speaks to the messy, disorganised operation that vaguely resembled the disorder of the occupation it sought to end. Some officers were so disturbed by the events of March 2 that – speaking to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) six months later - some became visibly distressed talking about it.

“We’re lucky someone didn’t get killed,” one police officer told the IPCA.

It speaks to the haphazard planning behind the dramatic final day of the Parliamentary occupation.

That lack of planning and resourcing was a consistent feature of the police response to the occupation, the IPCA concluded in a 225-page report released on Thursday.

Those failures started before the vehicles arrived on February 8, and continued up until March 2, on the occupation’s final, fiery day.

Day zero

On February 1, 2022, police intelligence became aware of plans for a convoy to Wellington to protest vaccine mandates.

There had been several such protests over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and this one seemed no different.

One early police assessment said the protest was “likely to occur but not to the scale indicated on social media or the likes of similar protests seen in Canada”. A later update said some protesters had “joked” about camping on Parliament’s lawn.

There were, however, signs of something more serious.

Police intelligence noted hundreds of vehicles were likely to descend on Wellington. This was communicated to Wellington police but did not generate any specific response, the IPCA report found.

Ahead of a similar protest two months earlier, Wellington police had prepared a 35-page operations order and rostered 120 staff to police the protest.

But there was no such operations order for the convoy, and no extra staff were rostered. Police did not consult with Wellington City Council, the agency with the power to close roads if necessary.

When thousands of protesters arrived at dawn on February 8, Wellington police still did not have a high-level strategy in place. Most of the streets around Parliament were gridlocked.

Throughout the day, police monitored the protest through Parliament’s security cameras and followed social media activity. Only a handful of officers were on site.

The head of Parliamentary Security later told the IPCA there was no effective police presence that day: It was “just us, really”.

The few police on site seemed unbothered, despite reasons for alarm. One local resident noticed a large marquee had been set-up on Molesworth St (which, it turned out, was a commercial kitchen). Stuff had photographed tents being set up on the grounds.

At 4pm, one police officer said attendees were dispersing. At 4.30pm, the police operations support manager said “it looks like everyone is leaving”, and then went home himself.

That evening, a duty inspector finally met with Parliamentary security and then Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site.

Upon leaving the meeting, the inspector saw the problem for himself; there were around 30 tents, and vehicles were parked four deep on surrounding roads. He called the operations support manager to come back to work.

Soon afterwards, police told Mallard the occupation would not be cleared that night.

(Despite this failure, it may not have made a difference, the IPCA concluded. “[I]t is evident that they simply did not have enough officers to do anything about it.”)

Protest turned occupation

The following day, it was clear the protest had become an occupation, and the police were under pressure.

At 6pm, there was a meeting between Mallard, Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson, and Attorney-General David Parker. The MPs were concerned about the size of the protest, the aggressive behaviour of some attendees, and the proliferation of tents.

This soon led to a discussion between the three MPs and the Police Commissioner, Andrew Coster.

After this conversation, Coster told his police colleagues to try and clear the protest the following day.

The operation, on February 10, would be an abject failure. Many police officers told the IPCA they believed the decision was made due to “strong political pressure”, and frontline staff were “overwhelmingly of the view that it was obvious… that it would not succeed”.

(The IPCA concluded there was nothing inappropriate about the interactions between the MPs and Coster, and its investigation “did not uncover any undue political influence at any stage of the occupation”. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday he did not believe there was undue political pressure involved.)

In hindsight, the operation was likely doomed from the beginning.

Coster was under the impression planning to clear the protest was underway, but it was not. Even after the decision was made, no significant planning work was done. When staff arrived in the morning, they were told their mission had changed from securing Parliament’s buildings to clearing the lawn.

One custody officer was told to expect 10 to 20 arrests (there were 108). The 125 frontline officers available did not have public order policing equipment available.

When the operation started, there was still no operation order and no detailed plan for what was happening.

“The bosses underestimated what was going to happen,” one officer told the IPCA.

“When resistance was encountered, they did not appear to have a backup plan, and it all fell apart from there.”

The plan - insomuch as there was one - was to form a “skirmish line”, a tactic where police move forward in unison to push protesters backward. They would selectively arrest those resisting.

The skirmish line was met by hundreds of protesters, who moved forward with linked arms. At times, the protesters were 20 people deep; over several hours, the police moved forward only several metres.

Some police knew it was “obviously a losing battle” by 11am, the report said, but the operation continued until nearly 5pm.

Most of the complaints to the IPCA concerned the February 10 operation.

The authority was “not able to say with confidence that there was no excessive force at all”, but in a general sense, the level of force used was reasonable. Several specific incidents of excessive force were being investigated, some of which seemed to have merit, it said.

Negotiations

After the clear-out failed, the police settled into a new phase.

The occupation would continue - with police maintaining law and order - while in the background, they formulated a plan to end it, which would be called Deliberate Action Day (DAD).

Before the DAD, the focus would be collecting intelligence and building relationships. “[C]entral to everything that we did was negotiation,” a police tactical commander told the IPCA.

“We had to negotiate our way out of this, because we’d tried to arrest our way out.”

Some of this was outside police control.

Protesters adamantly wanted to speak to MPs - most of all, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

During a briefing with Ardern on February 16, Coster asked if she would do so. She said no.

Since the end of the lockdowns, protesters had been following her to public events around the country, Ardern later told the IPCA. On two occasions, she had engaged with them, but she was “shouted down, abused and had to withdraw in fear of her own safety”, the IPCA report said.

Ardern was also concerned about setting a precedent that occupying Parliament grounds would ensure a meeting with political leaders.

With politicians unwilling to negotiate, that task was left to police - a messy and ultimately unsuccessful effort that – as was becoming predictable – was marred by poor planning.

Police summoned a negotiation team comprising four members.

Despite their experience - which included negotiations during protracted sieges and incidents with distressed offenders - the team was “side-lined on many occasions”, the IPCA found.

Police higher-ups were instead making their own independent contacts with protesters without telling the specialist team.

In one case, a Deputy Commissioner made contact with a lawyer for Voices for Freedom (VFF), based in Melbourne. The two spoke most days, but the communications were not recorded or passed on to the specialist team.

A separate Deputy Commissioner was also negotiating with protesters, including with a pastor for the Destiny Church. Other police attended meetings with various interests, including Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt, Wellington mayor Andy Foster, and iwi leaders - all without informing the specialist team.

The team grew frustrated.

Senior police were “effectively just cutting us out of the loop and making it very difficult,” one team member told the IPCA.

(Police did not have an engagement strategy, and despite the best intentions, intervention by executive police “created confusion”, the report said. The saga made the police “look incompetent,” and overall “, the police engagement was not a success”.)

‘Shambolic’

After three weeks of planning, the DAD arrived.

Once again, it had the hallmarks of poor planning. A plan was put forward on February 24, following a workshop a few days earlier.

At least one attendee was not impressed.

“There seemed to be very little understanding of how to plan a complex activity of this nature,” one NZDF member who attended told the IPCA.

“There didn’t seem to be much thought given to the protesters’ reactions to Police action, it was very one dimensional.”

The plan, in any case, was not to be. It requested 600 police officers, a number that would show force and discourage protesters from resisting.

Due to Covid-related staffing shortages, that wasn’t possible. Instead, Wellington police came up with a new plan – one that would span two days.

The IPCA later described this plan as having “obvious deficiencies”. Those included no plan for holding ground overnight, no strategy for the clearance of a large part of the grounds;, and insufficient analysis of risks to officers’ safety. It was nevertheless approved for March 3.

On March 1, officers were told they would not be allowed to start with hard body armour and long batons, commonly used in public order policing.

Instead, that equipment would be stored in Parliament’s basement, which they could retrieve if the situation deteriorated.

The report said that some officers believed this was due to concerns about “optics” rather than staff safety.

Health and safety were a major concern for frontline officers.

Staff with health and safety roles were not involved in any operational planning for March 2 , which left them frustrated, they told the IPCA.

When a senior police officer told his colleagues they would not have helmets, pepper spray, or tasers on the day - but staff safety was the top priority - some burst out laughing. One officer recalled: “[W]e all stood there and went how is safety our priority?”

(Despite these deficiencies, police nevertheless later told the IPCA that “the entire operation was planned around health and safety”. The IPCA found no evidence of any input from the police’s assigned health and safety subject matter experts.)

Despite these concerns, on March 2, the clear-out began.

Under-equipped officers entered something akin to a war zone. Throughout the day, officers were pelted with bricks and other objects.

Comments from officers were damning.

“The equipment side of it was absolutely shambolic, to put it politely,” one officer said. “I think that we took a lot of risks that day that we shouldn’t have,” concluded another.

“I believed I was going to watch a cop get killed that day,” another said.

Dozens of officers were treated for injuries. Some police were throwing bricks back at protestors; others were using hoses from the fire engines dispatched to put out fires.

The IPCA concluded the police “generally did a good job in managing the protest and bringing it to an end”, especially given the challenges they were dealing with around Covid-related staff shortages.

“They set clear expectations about the need for officers to exercise professionalism and restraint.

“Almost all officers, with remarkably few exceptions, met or exceeded those expectations.”

On Thursday, Coster responded to the report.

”I think It's hard to understand reading a report with full hindsight just how dynamic this situation was,” he said.

“Every day was different, and every day we had to assess where we were and what the right tactics were.”

He said there was nothing he would point to that should have been done differently.