Road reopened after gas leak in Auckland's Mt Wellington

Roads are closed in Mt Wellington because of a gas leak

Emergency services are on the scene of a gas leak in Auckland that left a section of road closed.

A gas main was accidentally “struck by a disk cutter” on Thursday afternoon, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told Stuff.

At 5pm police were still in the process of setting up cordons while Fenz waited for lines company Vector to arrive at the scene.

Marua Road in Mt Wellington has reopened, after it was closed between the intersections with Lunn Ave and Harris Rd, a police spokesperson said.

Alternative stops are available just past Harris Rd and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, they said.

More to come.