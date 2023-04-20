NZ's busiest fire station locked down as hazmat units deployed

New Zealand’s busiest fire station has been locked down for an emergency asbestos decontamination.

Auckland City Fire Station was completely shut down on Thursday afternoon after contractors who had been doing some core drilling discovered asbestos in the samples.

At 6.30pm, firefighters were outside the rear of the fire station, as people in hazmat suits with respirator equipment worked to decontaminate all firefighters and fire trucks.

The station will be shut down overnight as specialists try to determine how much of the station has been contaminated.

New Zealand Professional Firefighter’s Union Auckland secretary Martin Campbell called the incident “a complete shitshow”.

Abigail Dougherty On Thursday afternoon, contractors drilled through a concrete wall, releasing asbestos into the station.

Campbell said that contractors had been working on the first floor of the fire station for the past few weeks.

“Particles were sent off for testing, and they immediately flagged as positive, meaning the whole station and everything in it is now considered a ‘hot zone’,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the incident is “still very much developing” as decontamination teams work to determine the extent of the contamination.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All firefighters and fire trucks are out of action while hazmat teams work to determine the extent of the situation.

“Until that’s done none of the day crew can go home, and the night crew can’t start their shift.

“This means that Auckland currently has no heavy aerial appliances or hazardous material teams. It’s pretty serious.”

Fire and Emergency NZ district manager Vaughan Mackereth said they would have the “necessary resources” to respond to emergencies if firefighters were needed.

He said while “safety and welfare of our people is always a priority”, plans are in place to cater to unexpected situations, and they are working through further contingencies.

This incident will be investigated through Fire and Emergency’s health and safety processes.

Campbell told Stuff that since Fire and Emergency NZ doesn’t have its own asbestos specialists, the Queensland fire brigade has been asked for advice on how to handle the incident.

“Some tough questions need to be asked”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ has yet to comment on the incident.

A Fire and Emergency source told Stuff, “All the guys, everyone, everything, is contaminated”.

“This is New Zealand’s busiest fire station, and suddenly all our fire trucks have been taken off the run and are being told they can’t leave until further notice.

“There are a lot of pissed off people right now,” the source said.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said that they were unable to comment as they were still “dealing with the incident”.

Asbestos can cause asbestosis, a chronic lung condition caused by inhaling asbestos fibre.

Long term exposure to asbestos can scar lung tissue and cause shortness of breath.

It can range from mild to severe, and often lies dormant until many years after a person is first exposed.

Asbestos can also cause mesothelioma, a type of cancer that occurs in the thin layer of tissue covering most internal organs. It’s an aggressive and deadly cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Asbestos consultant Steve McSkimming from DKL Projects said once asbestos powder is airborne, it’s a danger.

Having worked with asbestos for 15 years, McSkimming said asbestos is safe until meddled with.

It’s in most older buildings around New Zealand, as it was used liberally as either a fire retardant or insulator, he said.

Asked how much asbestos might be in the station, McSkimming said: “how long is a piece of string?“

“Some of these older companies, they sprayed it through the loft areas, over steel beams, there is no end to it.

“If you start cutting it, chopping it, taking it out, repairing it, that’s when the risk starts occurring.”