Cold water, power back on for most in Newmarket apartment three days after blaze

Cold water and power supply have been restored to most residents in a central Auckland apartment block near Newmarket train station after a suspicious fire broke out in the basement on Tuesday.

The manager has been working until midnight every day to “return the building to normal”, but is still unsure of the extent of the damage.

Nada Zheng, from building management company LY Holdings, told Stuff council and insurance assessors were still determining the scope of the damage, three days after flames saw trains cancelled, a road closed and buildings evacuated as black smoke billowed across the suburb.

“We are very busy at getting the building back to normal and we’ve been working till midnight every day since this incident happened on Tuesday,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Residents and businesses still without power after Newmarket fire

* Newmarket blaze started in pile of TVs and fridges, being treated as suspicious

* Prosper live chat: Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas answered your questions



“Luckily we are able to get cold water and power in most part of the building back after all the hard work, But there are still a lot of works to be done.”

The fire sent black smoke and a bad smell through the shopping district at about 1.30pm, and was out by 2pm.

Supplied Smoke billows from Tuesday’s fire in Newmarket.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the fire as suspicious and were working with Fire and Emergency to investigate the blaze.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, chief executive of Newmarket Business Association, said the fire started in residents’ inorganic rubbish that was out for collection in the underground Remuera Rd car park.

The rubbish was being stored in a section of the residents’ car park, underneath the building, Knoff-Thomas said.

“We are quite upset about the fire being deliberately lit and a lot of unnecessary damage being done to the building and inconvenience caused to the residents and the public,” Zheng said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A police spokesperson said they were treating the fire as suspicious and were working with Fire and Emergency to investigate the blaze.

“It’s [the fire] caused millions of dollars in damage,” Knoff-Thomas said.

He described the fire as “utterly needless, senseless and stupid”.

Multiple business owners in the area told Stuff on Tuesday they had seen teenagers hanging out and smoking near some old furniture in the basement of the car park over the previous few days.